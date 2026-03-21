The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Governor Umo Eno over his recent trip to London with President Bola Tinubu, during which a deal for the development of the Lagos port was signed. The PDP questioned the absence of progress on the Ibom Deep Seaport project, in Akwa Ibom.

Under Mr Eno, the Ibom Deep Seaport has been repeatedly highlighted as a priority.

Mr Eno claims that Mr Tinubu assured him the federal government will support the port’s actualisation.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its State Publicity Secretary, Ewa Okpo, the opposition party expressed “bewilderment and disappointment” that a £746 million agreement signed in London focused on modernising Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, with no mention of the Ibom Deep Sea Port.

The agreement, signed between Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance led by Wale Edun and Citi Bank, is reportedly aimed at easing congestion, improving efficiency, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade capacity through upgrades of existing port infrastructure in Lagos.

But the PDP argued that excluding the Ibom Deep Sea Port from such a major financing arrangement raises questions about the Akwa Ibom government’s engagement with the federal government.

Mr Eno had, on 6 June 2025, publicly said his political defection to the APC-led federal government is for the actualisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport, suggesting that closer ties with the centre would accelerate the project.

The PDP said that nearly a year later, there is no clear evidence of progress, despite what it described as deliberate federal efforts to advance port infrastructure and blue economy initiatives in other parts of the country.

It also questioned the governor’s presence at the London signing ceremony, asking whether any negotiations were made to secure the inclusion of the Ibom Deep Seaport in Nigeria’s expanding maritime development strategy.

The PDP maintained that developing the Ibom Deep Seaport would not only benefit Akwa Ibom State but also serve as a strategic alternative to Lagos ports, helping to decongest Apapa and Tin Can Island while improving logistics for businesses in the South-south and South-east regions.

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The party called on the governor to brief the people of Akwa Ibom on his engagements in London, including whether any commitments were secured for the Ibom Deep Seaport or if alternative funding or partnerships are being pursued.

Apart from the PDP, Akwa Ibom State residents have raised concerns about the Ibom Deep Seaport after President Tinubu’s UK visit.

The Akwa State Government has yet to react to these concerns.