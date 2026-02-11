The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has confirmed receiving ₦1.21 billion as the first tranche of the copyright levy provided for under Section 89 of the Copyright Act 2022.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the collective management organisation said the federal government released the levy to support copyright administration and the creative economy.

MCSN is the only Collective Management Organisation approved by the Nigerian Copyright Commission to license, monitor and distribute royalties for musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria.

The society expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, John Asein, as well as the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation, for their roles in facilitating the release of the funds.

Renewed hope agenda

“This payment falls on all fours with the renewed hope agenda of the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to make the creative industry a very viable sector in the Nigerian economy,” the statement said.

“This is not politics but economic reality. The copyright levy has been part of Nigeria’s copyright laws since 1988, but had never been implemented until now.”

MCSN said the funds would be disbursed to reach musicians and rights holders at the grassroots, adding that the intervention was aimed at lifting struggling creators out of poverty and extending copyright benefits beyond major urban centres.

The society also responded to criticisms from industry groups, saying that some interests had, for decades, undermined efforts to build an effective copyright system in Nigeria.

It specifically criticised Record Label Proprietors’ Initiative Ltd/Gte (RELPI), accusing the group of misrepresenting its status and interests in the debate over sound recording rights.

“The latest of such antics is being peddled by RELPI, which is falsely campaigning that they represent sound recording owners, without properly defining their status and interests,” the statement said, adding that sound recordings are jointly owned by producers and performers.

Rights to sound recordings

MCSN said that in several jurisdictions, rights to sound recordings are shared equally between producers and performers, with each entitled to 50 per cent.

It added that many performers whose works appear on recorded albums are either members of MCSN or have assigned their rights to the society, while numerous independent producers and label owners are not affiliated with any collective management organisation.

The society said it holds principal ownership interests in sound recordings in Nigeria through agreements with the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), which it described as the legally recognised body representing performing musicians and their employers, including producers and record labels.

MCSN further argued that each country determines how copyright is protected within its borders, in line with international treaties and conventions.

Foreign record labels

It said foreign record labels listed under RELPI operate within collective management systems in their home countries and should respect Nigeria’s framework.

“Virtually all of the entities in RELPI are members of CMOs in their home countries, including ASCAP, BMI, PRS, SACEM and SAMRO,” the statement said. “In line with international best practice, MCSN will administer the rights of these foreign CMOs in Nigeria and remit royalties to them after deducting applicable taxes.”

The society warned that attempts to undermine Nigeria’s collective management system could return the industry to years of confusion, adding that the Copyright Act 2022 provides the legal basis for collective management of musical works and sound recordings in the country.

MCSN said it would focus on implementing ongoing copyright projects while engaging stakeholders on outstanding disputes around rights administration.