A prosecution witness on Wednesday told the FCT High Court in Abuja that he disbursed money on the instructions of former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku’s co-defendant.

Prince Onwuzunike, the second prosecution witness, said he received money through his account and withdrew it based on the directives of Bello Yero, who was Permanent Secretary, Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during Mr Ishaku’s reign as governor.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Messrs Ishaku and Yero on charges of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and fraudulent conversion of N27 billion belonging to Taraba State.

According to the EFCC, the two defendants diverted the money from the contingency funds belonging to the state’s Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as certain local governments in the states, for their private use.

They both denied EFCC’s allegations.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Onwuzunike provided details of how he allegedly received funds from some local governments in Taraba State, as well as from individuals and a company associated with the Taraba State Government or its officials during the administration of the former governor.

Under cross-examination by Mr Ishaku’s defence lawyer during Wednesday’s proceedings, the witness told the court that the disbursement “depended on my Oga’s (Mr Yero) instructions.”

The witness previously disclosed his personal relationship with Mr Yero, explaining that he started receiving money on his behalf after being told to expect a money transfer alert from one Taiwo Jones.

Disbursement of funds

Following Mr Onwuzunike’s testimony on Monday, Mr Ishaku’s lawyer, Eko Ejembi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), inquired on Wednesday about his use of the money.

Fielding questions from Mr Ejembi, the witness narrated how he disbursed funds received in his accounts domiciled in both Access Bank and Zenith Bank. Both accounts received over N250 million.

He said he made payments to P3 Cornerstone Ltd and Taiwo Jones via transfers and cheques at various times, reiterating details from his earlier testimony.

According to the witness, Mr Jones owned P3 Cornerstone, and most of the funds were deposited back into their accounts.

For instance, on 10 November 2017, he received almost N50 million and withdrew N40 million. However, he did not mention what he did with the money.

When Mr Ishaku’s lawyer asked if he kept the N5.2 million for himself, the witness denied this and said that he disbursed it on Mr Yero’s instructions.

Speaking of another withdrawal of N51 million on 26 October 2018 that left a balance of N1 million, Mr Onwuzunike similarly told the court that he acted on the instructions of Mr Yero.

‘Yero took loan’

When asked if he knew of a Perpetual Nkoli, he replied yes, but he denied taking loans for himself from Ms Nkoli. The witness stated that it was Mr Yero who took the loan.

Responding to the exact amount taken, Mr Onwuzunike said, “I can not remember several transactions with Ms Nkoli, and several loans which were repaid.”

He emphasised that he did not take the loan, nor were any repayments processed through his accounts.

After Mr Ishaku’s lawyer concluded his cross-examination, Mr Yero’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, a SAN, asked for an adjournment.

The trial judge, Slyvanus Oriji, granted his request and adjourned until 28 April for cross-examination of the witness by Mr Adedipe.

Similar testimony

The second witness’ testimony is similar to that of the first witness, Ismail Lawal. However, Mr Lawal said he received and distributed funds to people on behalf of Mr Ishaku.

Mr Lawal previously worked for the former Governor Ishaku’s private business and later served as his personal assistant during his governorship.

He admitted collecting money on behalf of the then-governor from Mr Yero, the second defendant.