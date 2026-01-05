Nigerian gospel singer Titilope “Baptista (BaptistaOnMiC)” Baptist-Sanusi has revealed the reasons behind her decision to feature Daniel Olukoya, the founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), on her latest album, “I Won.”

Baptista featured the 68-year-old cleric on “Yea & Amen”, a track on the album that premiered on 26 December 2025, coinciding with her birthday.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, she described the partnership as a spiritual milestone, noting that Mr Olukoya’s contribution added both depth and inspiration to the project.

She said: “Spiritually, this collaboration is deeply symbolic and intentional. It goes beyond music and enters the realm of alignment, covering, and spiritual authority. Being the first and only artist to feature Dr D.K. Olukoya on a song is not about personal achievement alone. It represents trust, spiritual recognition, and divine timing.

“Dr Olukoya’s voice has long been heard in prayers, teachings, and spiritual sessions within the church, often repeated during services as instruments of instruction and warfare, not as commercial tracks. For that same voice to appear on a song marks a shift from the altar into a sound that reaches beyond church walls.”

Olukoya’s message

Baptista further explained that the collaboration allows the cleric’s message, prayers, and spiritual influence to be channelled through music.

This, she said, served as a powerful medium for impact, testimony, and victory.

Baptista added that, as one of Mr Olukoya’s spiritual children, the feature symbolises both spiritual backing and endorsement.

“It reflects a passing on of grace, values, and spiritual DNA. It shows that the song is not just an artistic expression but a vessel carrying spiritual substance, prayer, and purpose. It also affirms that the journey behind the music has been shaped, refined, and approved in the place of obedience and alignment.

“At a deeper level, it means God is using unity across generations and expressions of ministry. The collaboration stands as a bridge between the Word, prayer, and music, declaring that sound itself can be a form of ministry. Spiritually, it says this song is not just to be heard but to be received, because it carries authority, testimony, and victory rooted in faith”, said Baptista.

I Won

The singer further revealed that the album was not something she planned, but rather a work that God processed within her.

She noted that she had quietly borne her pain for years, crying, praying, and at times even questioning—before it culminated in the creation of the album.

She said, “Turning those years into music was emotional because every lyric reminded me of a moment I didn’t think I would survive. Spiritually, it was a journey from broken prayers to bold declarations. I didn’t write from a place of perfection; I wrote from a place of survival. Each song became a release, a healing, and a reminder that God was present even when I felt alone.”

She added that while the album was recorded between 2023 and 2025, the journey behind it stretched across seven challenging years.

“I realised it when I noticed that despite everything, I was still standing, still singing, still believing, even when I had no strength left. There was a moment when I stopped trying to force outcomes and surrendered to the moment.

“That was when clarity came. I understood that the experiences were not meant to destroy me but to give my voice depth. God was using the waiting to prepare a sound that could only come from endurance”, said Baptista.