At a time when his personal life has drawn sustained public scrutiny, Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, appears to be responding in the way he knows best — through music.

On Friday, the African Queen singer released two new singles, “The Union.”

The 50-year-old artiste proposed to Natasha Osawaru in February 2025, about a year after ending his marriage to actress Annie Idibia. He later held a traditional wedding with the 31-year-old lawmaker on 25 July 2025 at the palace of her grandfather, the Esama of Benin, during a private ceremony.

Even before the marriage was formalised, it was surrounded by controversy. The tensions persisted after the wedding, as allegations and family disagreements spilt into the public space, escalating into widely reported confrontations and arrests.

In these new tracks, each under three minutes, 2Baba consciously made an effort to reclaim his narrative with the breezy confidence of a man who has survived two decades at the top of Afrobeats.

Balling

‘Balling’ delivers a bouncy mid-tempo beat with bright synths, sharp drums, and a catchy “oh lalala” that makes it easy to sing along to. The song is a simple, catchy, and radio-friendly classic by 2Baba, featuring a modern Afrobeats feel. Yet beneath the party glow lies a pointed message.

2Baba uses the verses to clap back at critics and meddlers, many of whom have been loud during his recent marital crises.

“Comot face from my vanity, My conscience is my property,” he sings, asserting boundaries that feel. When he insists, “You can’t change my fate, so let me go,” it sounds like a man reclaiming control of his narrative.

Celebrate

The song embodies the festive warmth of classic 2Baba hits, such as “Implication,” making it ideal for concerts, weddings, and street carnivals.

Lyrically, it pushes a simple message: celebrate others, wish them well, and don’t waste life on bitterness.

Coming after his 50th birthday and 25-year career milestone, the track feels especially meaningful, reflecting gratitude and calm in the midst of personal chaos.

Review

Together, ‘Balling’ and ‘Celebrate’ form a twin statement of intent. They are lighter, shorter, and more vibe-driven than 2Baba’s classic storytelling hits, but they carry the wisdom and resilience of a man who has lived his lyrics.

Where younger Afrobeats stars chase sonic innovation, 2Baba leans into emotional clarity, songs that feel like advice, therapy, and party starters all at once. He’s not trying to outrun the new generation; he’s reminding them why he’s still here.

These singles may not redefine his sound, but they reaffirm his place in the music world. If they signal a new project, listeners can expect more profound reflections ahead. If they stand alone, they succeed as feel-good anthems.