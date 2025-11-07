Five Nigerian Afrobeats stars have earned nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees on Friday during a live broadcast monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 1 February 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It will air live on the CBS Television Network and stream on demand via Paramount+.

This year’s edition also features two newly introduced categories: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. These further demonstrate the Recording Academy’s commitment to recognising a wider range of artistic expression and the evolving ways music is created and experienced.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid all secured nominations.

Burna Boy received two nods, Best African Music Performance for “Love” and Best Global Music Album for “No Sign of Weakness.”

In the Best African Music Performance category, Davido’s “With You” featuring Omah Lay, “Gimme Dat” by Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid, “Hope & Love” by Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin, and “PUSH 2 START” by Tyla were also nominated.

This places Davido, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tyla, Eddy Kenzo, and Mehran Matin in direct competition for the award.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Burna Boy faces competition from Youssou N’Dour (Eclairer le Monde – Light the World), Siddhant Bhatia (Sounds of Kumbha), Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia (Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo), Anoushka Shankar (Chapter III: We Return to Light), and Shakti (Mind Explosion [50th Anniversary Tour Live]).

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with nine nods. At the same time, Lady Gaga follows with seven, making her the most-nominated female artiste for 2026 and earning her fifth Album of the Year nomination for MAYHEM.

See the complete list below:

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – “DtMF”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

Huntr/x/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters)

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Best African Music Performance

Burna Boy – “Love”

Davido Featuring Omah Lay – “With You”

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – “Hope & Love”

Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid – “Gimme Dat”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – “EoO”

Ciro Hurtado – “Cantando en el Camino”

Angélique Kidjo – “Jerusalema”

Yeisy Rojas – “Inmigrante Y Que?”

Shakti – “Shrini’s Dream” (Live)

Anoushka Shankar featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar – “Daybreak”

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Daisies”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Lady Gaga – “Disease”

Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

Huntr/x (Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami) – “Golden”

KATSEYE – “Gabriela”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

SZA with Kendrick Lamar – “30 for 30”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez & benny blanco – “Bluest Flame”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Zara Larsson – “Midnight Sun”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Laila Biali – Wintersongs

Jennifer Hudson – The Gift Of Love

Elton John & Brandi Carlile – Who Believes In Angels?

Lady Gaga – Harlequin

Laufey – A Matter Of Time

Barbra Streisand – The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2

Best Dance Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred again.. – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale / Exhale

Skrillex – Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson Paak – “No Cap”

Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax – “Victory Lap”

Kaytranada – “Space Invader”

Skrillex – “Voltage”

Tame Impala – “End of Summer”

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”

Sleep Token – “Caramel

Hayley Williams – “Glum”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Yungblud – “Zombie”

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater – “Night Terror”

Ghost – “Lachryma”

Sleep Token – “Emergence”

Spiritbox – “Soft Spine”

Turnstile – “Birds”

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and The Sniffers – “U Should Not Be Doing That”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Turnstile – “Never Enough”

Hayley Williams – “Mirtazapine”

Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – “Changes” (Live From Villa Park, Back To The Beginning)

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – “Everything Is Peaceful Love”

The Cure – “Alone”

Turnstile – “Seein’ Stars”

Wet Leg – “Mangetout”

Hayley Williams – “Parachute”

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – SABLE, fABLE

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Tyler, The Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party

Best R&B Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – “Folded”

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Durand Bernarr – “Overqualified”

Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber – “Yukon”

Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller – “It Depends”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Leon Thomas – “Mutt” (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”

Lalah Hathaway – “Uptown”

Ledisi – “Love You Too”

SZA – “Crybaby”

Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Bilal – Adjust Brightness

Destin Conrad – Love on Digital

Flo – Access All Areas

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon – Come As You Are

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba – A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don’t act like that (partially recorded live @City Winery & other places)

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman

Omari Hardwick & Anthony Hamilton – Pages

Saul Williams, Carlos Niño & Friends – Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño & Friends At Treepeople

Mad Skillz – Words For Days Vol. 1

Best Rap Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

GloRilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

Best Rap Song

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Clipse featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire – “The Birds Don’t Sing”

Tyler, The Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne – “Sticky”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay – “TV Off”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy featuring Meek Mill – “Proud Of Me”

JID featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – “Wholeheartedly”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon featuring Rapsody – “WeMaj”

PartyNextDoor and Drake – “Somebody Loves Me”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Outside”

Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams – “Chains & Whips”

Doechii – “Anxiety”