Nigeria has met two of the three global HIV targets set for 2030, marking one of the country’s strongest performances yet in its decades-long response to the epidemic.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

The press conference was organised ahead of the commemoration of the 2025 World AIDS Day, themed “Overcoming disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV response.”

Under the UNAIDS 95–95–95 global targets, countries are expected by 2030 to ensure that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Ms Ilori said, Nigeria now stands at 87–98–95.

She said over the past year, Nigeria has continued to record important achievements in its HIV response.

“We have maintained an impressive 87–98–95 performance toward the global 95–95–95 targets, demonstrating significant progress in diagnosis, treatment coverage, and viral suppression across the country,” she said.

“87 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria know their status, 98 per cent of those who know their status are on life-saving treatment, and 95 per cent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression—meaning they cannot transmit HIV.”

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is commemorated on 1 December every year to honour the people who have fallen to the disease as well as People Living with HIV (PLWHIV). It is also a day to raise awareness about the disease and the need for people to know their status.

Speaking at the press conference, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Mission to Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said this year’s WAD theme highlights the need to rethink and redefine Nigeria’s HIV response amid an increasingly unstable funding environment that threatens decades of progress.

Mr Ursu, who was represented by Omoniyi Amos, said the theme also highlights the urgency of protecting hard-won gains by strengthening the systems that support prevention, treatment and care.

He added that accelerating progress will require sustained commitment and the adoption of new innovations that keep the national response resilient.

Ongoing efforts

Ms Ilori said Nigeria, like the rest of the world, has faced unprecedented disruptions, including a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, fluctuating donor support, and shifts in the global health financing landscape.

She, however, said despite these challenges, Nigeria’s HIV response has not faltered.

“Today, I stand before you to report that Nigeria remains firmly on track to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. We will not stop until that goal is achieved,” she said.

She noted that in the last decade, Nigeria has recorded a 46 per cent decline in new HIV infections, and more Nigerians living with HIV are enrolled and retained in care than ever before.

She noted that State-led efforts in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission have strengthened early infant diagnosis and paediatric treatment, though these areas continue to require focused attention.”

Ms Ilori noted that the agency’s collaboration with civil society and community-led organisations has further strengthened community systems, expanding access to HIV testing, prevention, and treatment services, especially among key populations, adolescents, and young people.

She said in 2024 alone, 204,201 individuals from key populations were actively receiving antiretroviral therapy, with strong viral suppression rates among those retained in care.

Ms Ilori noted that domestic resource mobilisation efforts are also deepening, with several states increasing budget allocations and strengthening HIV Trust Funds to enhance sustainability and national ownership.

“When global funding uncertainties threatened to disrupt essential services, the government stepped in decisively, injecting $200 million to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services, as well as allied infections,” she said.

She said the government has also made measurable progress in integrating HIV services into broader health systems across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

“With the establishment of the AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Technical Working Group and an increased enrolment of people living with HIV into state health insurance schemes, we are improving efficiency and long-term programme sustainability,” she said.

“Additionally, innovations in digital reporting tools have strengthened strategic information systems, resulting in improved data accuracy, better monitoring, and stronger accountability across the response.”

Ms Ilori said despite progress, serious challenges persist, including stigma against PLWHIV, discrimination, dependence on external funding, and limited access to services in hard-to-reach areas.

She called for stronger multisectoral coordination and a continued commitment to fighting stigma and discrimination, ensuring safe and inclusive environments for all.

Partnership

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Programmes at APIN Public Health Initiatives, Jay Samuels, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s push to end the HIV epidemic.

Mr Samuels noted that APIN, which provides treatment for more than 20 per cent of Nigerians living with HIV, is strengthening partnerships and driving domestic resource mobilisation to reduce reliance on international donors.

He said the organisation is working with institutions, foundations and other local actors to ensure uninterrupted access to treatment for Nigerians.

Similarly, a representative of UNAIDS, Gabriel Undelikwo, commended Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen national systems and expand local financing for HIV services.

Mr Undelikwo reaffirmed UNAIDS’ support, noting that sustained political leadership, collaboration and strong community engagement will be crucial for achieving the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat.