Nigerian singer and rapper Oladapo “D’banj” Oyebanjo has reflected on the Mo’ Hits Records catalogue, thirteen years after the label’s split.

He co-founded the iconic label with Michael “Don Jazzy” Ajereh, who is now the Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that they established the label in 2006, pioneering a fresh sound and nurturing some of the biggest stars of that era before parting ways in 2012.

Speaking on “MC On Podcast” with Seun Okinbaloye, posted on YouTube on Sunday, D’banj revealed that the decision to end their partnership was entirely Don Jazzy’s.

He added that although the decision came from Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records boss gave him all his entitlements.

The “Mobolowowon” hitmaker said, “The idea to go our separate ways didn’t come from me; it 100 per cent came from Don Jazzy, and that’s why we’re still cool and have no issues. And that’s why he gave me everything. Don Jazzy gave me 100 per cent of my catalogue and maybe 10 other songs I have not released.

“For me personally, even though it was a journey and he had his whole opinion, I knew that we needed to cement that global movement, and I’m glad that even after, God still did it for us with “Oliver Twist”, which was the last record we released together. Looking back, I didn’t regret it. You can’t regret what you didn’t do. I didn’t offend him, and I wouldn’t want to go into details because, as I always say, I move like a bullet train.”

Vision

Additionally, the singer maintained that Don Jazzy had never wronged him, nor had he offended Don Jazzy in any way before their split.

He attributed their separation to what he described as “perhaps a vision, or simply a matter of timing.”

“I move like a bullet, even when they stop, it’s for one minute; they’re not going to check whether you entered back before they move on. So, I’ve always known that in this journey, you have to move with the times. I’ve always known that this is what we needed to do. I decided on this, so I focused on it. I’m not perfect, but I am loyal and I have a clear attitude. So I don’t see anything.

“Maybe it was vision; maybe it was just timing, you understand. And fast forward to today, last year, when he (Don Jazzy) got the deal, he came to me and shared it with me first. He said, “Oh boy, see what’s happening,” because this was always what we dreamt of—to own the biggest record label out of my continent”, said the “Issa Banger” crooner.

The singer added that he felt delighted and proud of Don Jazzy for building what he described as the best and most influential record label in Africa, and arguably the world.

He noted that, despite their split, he and Don Jazzy consistently collaborated on significant ideas and continued to create meaningful work together.

He noted, “So I’m super happy for him for doing that. But my vision has always been clear. I’m a pace-setter, so it’s not about the record label for me; it’s about the movement, about the future, about solutions.

“So when you see me and look at talents from time to time, when you ask them what they see, they say, ‘That’s the first person that made us do this. That’s the first person who made us…’ So what’s the next first thing? And that’s what CREAM is.”

Child

Furthermore, he said losing his one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, was the saddest experience of his life.

This newspaper reported that the singer and his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, lost their toddler after he reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s Ikoyi, Lagos residence in 2018.

Reflecting on how he felt about the tragedy, he said, “I think that’s the first time I actually knew that Superman has kryptonite. Even the Mo’Hits breakup didn’t move me at all. In fact, I wasn’t even around to feel anything. I was so much on the road and so focused that when I got back, I was like, ‘What’s happening?’But losing my son, that was actually when I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I said, ‘Okay, God,’ because I always knew that I’m a superhero. I always say that.

“But when you watch superhero films, when the guy is going up, you cannot touch him; he’ll come down himself. I think that was a major for me because just before that, we had received a valuation, well, I wouldn’t even call it that, from KPMG for CREAM. CREAM was about a year and a half old at the time. We already had a clear vision, we were already speaking to investors, and we were almost done. But when that happened… who says CREAM? The mother is all CREAM, because like I said, I lost everything.”

D’banj added that after the incident, he turned to God in prayer, and God blessed him beyond anything he imagined.

“And I just went to God. I focused on God, my family, and my wife, and I just said, “God, give me restoration.” And that’s what I prayed. And it took me deeper. I think it opened my eyes to the fact that, yes, I know God has me, but you have to understand, are you entirely leaving everything to me?

“And I said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘God, give me restoration.’ And He gave me. And now I have a wonderful boy and I have a wonderful girl, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ And I understand life better. And I understand God better. And I’m a better person”, he said.