Nigerian Afrobeats star Timaya, alias Inetimi Odon, will headline the 2026 Odi Ogori Ba Uge Festival in Bayelsa State.

This was disclosed at Wednesday’s pre-2026 festival media and marketing luncheon, held in Lagos. The seven-day event will run from 27 July to 2 August 2026, marking the 69th edition of the annual celebration.

According to the organisers, the 45-year-old dancehall star is expected to headline the iconic beach party, one of the festival’s major attractions that draws thousands each year.

The Odi Ogori Ba Uge Festival, meaning “festival of victory over a Buffalo in Odi” or “the Odi Buffalo killing festival,” commemorates a historic event in Odi Town, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

It honours the community’s victory on 27 July 1957, when residents killed a destructive buffalo that once terrorised the town.

Since then, the day has become an annual celebration of unity, strength, and survival, blending folklore, thanksgiving, and harvest festivities.

Seven-Day Cultural Spectacle

According to the festival organisers, the 2026 edition promises a mix of tradition and entertainment, including the famous Boat Regatta, Love Boat, War Boat, traditional wrestling, masquerade displays, and Ijaw delicacies.

Over 100,000 visitors, including tourists and indigenes, will attend the week-long event.

Odi Festival consultant Israel Eboh, speaking at the briefing, described the celebration as a living reflection of the Niger Delta’s aquatic beauty and creativity.

“In the Niger Delta, we are blessed with water, and Odi has turned that blessing into a spectacle,” he said.

Eboh added that the Love Boat remains one of the festival’s most sought-after experiences, combining live music, dance, and cuisine.

He also highlighted the War Boat as a symbolic reminder of “Odi’s warrior spirit,” while the beach party reportedly halts activities across Bayelsa during its peak.

“For 2026, we plan to expand the beach to host even more guests,” Eboh revealed.

The festival consultant added that Live streaming, celebrity performances, and influencer partnerships will drive the festival’s global visibility.

Cultural Value, Tourism

Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan, speaking at the conference, emphasised the economic and cultural value of the festival.

He said, “Let’s tell our story. Nobody will do it for us. No foreign media or brand will suddenly come to do it.”

Mr Awakan urged Nigerians to preserve their culture and history, describing tourism as a sustainable path to national development. He also called for stronger public-private collaboration to boost festivals like Odi’s, especially among younger generations.

“Resources may run dry, but tourism will stand. Tourism is life; it sustains this nation. We must repackage the Odi Festival for economic gains and ensure today’s youth sustain tomorrow’s heritage,” he said.

The Festival Planning Committee Chairman, Ebi Udisi, described Odi Ogori Ba Uge as a “people-driven event” rooted in unity and shared ownership.

“We have come a long way, sixty-eight years of consistent celebration. The festival is not a one-person affair; it belongs to the people,” he said.

Mr Udisi said hosting the pre-festival engagement in Lagos was strategic and aimed at connecting with corporate brands and partners.

“We brought the conversation to Lagos because this is where we can reach the corporate world,” he explained.

He added that the committee plans to leverage digital platforms to expand the festival’s reach and stressed that the festival’s essence lies in storytelling and heritage.

“We are now in a digital world. Each year, our festival reaches audiences across the world. We want to make it even more global. The festival tells the story of our people, their resilience, their victory, and their unity. It preserves Odi’s culture for future generations,” Udisi stated.

He also appealed for strong partnerships to transform the festival into a global tourism brand.

“This is an opportunity to preserve culture and promote tourism while telling our own story to the world,” he added.

The Odi Ogori Ba Uge Festival serves as both a homecoming and a cultural revival for the Ijaw people. Beyond cultural expression, it promotes peace, unity, and economic growth within the Niger Delta.

The Odi community is also known for its resilience following the Odi Massacre of 1999, a tragic military operation that deeply affected the town.

Interestingly, Timaya’s breakout song “Dem Mama,” released in 2005, was inspired by the massacre, making his 2026 headline performance symbolically powerful.

Timaya has since become one of Nigeria’s most successful artists, with numerous hits and awards to his name, including four Headies Awards and two AFRIMMA Awards.

As the 69th edition approaches, organisers say the theme for 2026 will be announced early next year.