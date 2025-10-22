The city of Ilesa came alive last Sunday as renowned composer and music director, Abiodun Lufadeju, and his orchestra delivered a breathtaking performance during the “Night of a Thousand Praises.”

The Thanksgiving event was held in honour of the Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Yinka Fasuyi, as part of the activities that marked his 70th birthday celebration.

The event, which took place at Heringan Hotel in the Imo area of Ilesa, drew dignitaries, clergymen, and cultural enthusiasts from across the state.

Highlights

The lead singer, Mr Lufadeju, described as a “composer and director of uncommon hue,” in a statement on Tuesday, led his orchestra through a four-part musical journey that fused classical, gospel, and Yoruba traditional rhythms.

The night opened with solemn renditions of Christian hymns and adaptations from George Frederick Handel, including a powerful version of ‘If God Be With Us’ and the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’, which drew applause from the attendees, including dances from the celebrants, Mr Fasuyi and his wife, Olubisi Fasuyi.

The orchestra later transitioned into traditional Yoruba praise songs, with Mr Lufadeju’s tenor voice soaring above the strings, horns, and percussion symphony.

The performance celebrated the resilience and beauty of the Ijesa people, prompting the audience to sing, clap, and dance in unison.

Additionally, part three of the concert featured African classics, including compositions by Mr Lufadeju’s late father, such as ‘Olorun t’o da awon oke igbani’, ‘Diro mo Jesu’, and ‘Jesu mi seun’.

The night climaxed with the rendition of ‘Nipa Ife Olugbala’ and a grand finale performance of ‘Happy Birthday to You’, which brought the entire hall to its feet.

Power of Music

Speaking at the event, Mr Fasuyi, the chairman and founder of Supreme Management Training and Consultancy Services Limited, highlighted the transformative power of music in addressing mental health challenges and fostering national unity.

“Music has extraordinary powers in its effects. It is therapeutic. When optimally harnessed, it has great potential to heal those Nigerians in depression occasioned by the struggling economy or causes that distress the soul.

“When people sing, or dance, sorrow flees. No song has a sour taste. In Biblical times, David used the power of music to heal King Saul, who was struggling with a serious mental health issue. David used music to curry favour with God.

“Even after committing murder and other sins, remorseful David sang high praises to God, and God not only forgave him, but God still maintained that David was a man after His heart,” Mr Fasuyi declared.

Recalling his university days at the University of Ibadan, the celebrant, Mr Fasuyi, said music helped him overcome academic difficulties.

Economics was tough for me in university. But I found healing and an enduring solution in Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey’s music. Before reading or attempting any problem, I would play Obey’s music, and pronto, the mathematical problem would be solved.”

Creative arts

The Asiwaju, however, urged governments and organisations to invest more in the creative arts to promote emotional healing and social cohesion.

“It is not every problem that is solved through medication. Music has the power to solve the most intractable of all issues, especially depression or mental health issues.

“That’s why I use this occasion to urge federal and sub-national governments to invest more in music and creative arts. They will be amazed at the results the efforts would produce,” Mr Fasuyi added.

Ilesaland

Ilesa, the heart of Ijeshaland in Osun State, with Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko II, the 41st Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland as the reigning king, is famed not only for its gold deposits but also as a cradle of deep spirituality.

The Ijesha people are known for their resilience, unity, strong Omoluwabi values, integrity, hard work, and community spirit.

The town produced some of Nigeria’s greatest Christian revivalists, including Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola (1904–1959), the pioneering General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), whose revival movement transformed Christianity in Nigeria.

This also includes Prophet David Olu Babajide (1906–2012), the late Babalola’s close associate, who left a lasting legacy through his prophetic ministry.

Another renowned figure was Prophet Timothy Obadare (1930–2013), founder of the World Soul Winning Evangelical Mission (WOSEM).

Ilesa’s spiritual heritage also influenced global church leaders like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG and Pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church, who trace inspiration to the roots of the Ijesa revival.

