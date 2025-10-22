As the National Orientation Agency (NOA) marks the second anniversary of Lanre Issa-Onilu’s appointment as Director-General, it is fitting to reflect on how his leadership has reinvigorated one of Nigeria’s most critical public institutions. In just two years, Lanre Issa-Onilu has repositioned the NOA as a dynamic force for national reawakening, bridging the long-standing gap between government and the governed through effective communication, civic education, and the promotion of enduring national values.

From October 2023

When Mr Issa-Onilu assumed office in October 2023, the NOA was in dire need of direction and renewed relevance. Public trust in government messaging had waned, and the Agency’s once-vibrant grassroots structures had grown dormant. Drawing from his decades of experience in journalism, strategic communications, and public service, Mr Issa-Onilu quickly set out to transform the agency from a bureaucratic machinery into a responsive platform for citizen engagement.

Repositioning NOA’s Mandate.

One of his earliest priorities was to redefine the agency’s core mandate in line with the realities of a digital, fast-paced, and often polarized society. He launched an internal restructuring process that emphasised professionalism, accountability, and creativity among NOA staff across the 774 local government areas. This reform restored morale and reactivated the community based networks that had long been the agency’s greatest asset.

Promoting Renewed Hope Agenda

Under his leadership, the NOA has become a frontline institution in the campaign to promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. By aligning NOA’s programmes with national priorities ranging from economic reforms and civic responsibility to social inclusion and digital literacy.

Mr Issa-Onilu has ensured that the government’s policies are not just announced but properly understood by citizens which he deliberately made efforts to launch weekly publication of Government policies via its E-newsletter called Explainer. This newsletter has become a household name that has been widely accepted and garnered lots of positive feedback.

Championing the National Values Charter

A defining milestone of Mr Issa-Onilu’s tenure is the development of the National Values Charter, a comprehensive framework designed to codify the shared values, rights, and responsibilities of Nigerians. This visionary initiative aims to rebuild a moral and cultural consensus around integrity, patriotism, accountability, and community service. By leading nationwide consultations that brought together traditional rulers, civil society groups, faith based organisations, and youth leaders, he has ensured that the charter reflects the collective voice of the people.

The charter has already become a cornerstone of civic education in schools and public institutions, embodying Mr Issa-Onilu’s conviction that the rebirth of Nigeria begins with a renewal of values. This initiative brought a sense of hope and rebirth of a greater Nigeria as Nigerians now feel their identity is now defined and can now hold the government accountable based on the social contract signed by the government and the citizens.

Bringing the Message Home

Perhaps one of Mr Issa-Onilu’s greatest accomplishments has been his emphasis on grassroots communication. He reenergized the Community Orientation and Mobilization Officers (COMOs) nationwide, turning them into active agents of civic education in villages, markets, and schools. His mantra, “Take the message to where Nigerians live and work,” has guided a revival of NOA’s field presence, ensuring that national campaigns reach even the remotest communities.

The nationwide sensitization on the Five Thematic Areas civic responsibility, security awareness, anti-corruption, national cohesion, and environmental consciousness stands out as a signature project. These campaigns have not only enhanced citizens’ understanding of national issues but also fostered greater participation in government programmes.

In an effort to make the Agency more effective, under his leadership the agency was expanded with the creation of departments and zonal offices to cover the gaps he had observed. The creation of the new departments and zonal offices has enabled the agency to effectively carry out its mandate beyond the imagination of many observers as citizens are now abreast with Government policies and activities.

Modernizing Public Communication

Recognizing the power of digital media, Issa-Onilu has transformed NOA’s communication strategy for the 21st century. The agency’s online platforms are now vibrant hubs for public education, fact-checking, and countering misinformation. Strategic collaborations with media organizations and influencers have expanded the agency’s reach to Nigeria’s teeming youth population, fostering civic pride and national consciousness in a language they understand.

The agency also launched a campaign called ‘’Nigeria Happened to me’’ in a bid to counter false narratives of the nation peddled by naysayers. This initiative has corrected the misconceptions of the uninformed that indeed the renewed hope administration is working for the people of Nigeria and many Nigerians are enjoying the benefits of programmes and policies of this administration. The campaign has helped quell doubts about the government and enlightened Nigerians that there is more to come and Nigerians will enjoy the dividends of this administration.

In addition, he made conscious efforts to improve the Agency’s technology with the creation of AI chatbot called CHLEEAN which is always accessible to provide up to date information on government policies, programmes and activities. This chatbot is indeed a game changer for communicating government policies and activities to the public. It helps citizens also quiz the Chatbot on government policies and activities as opposed to just sourcing for the information without having questions attended to. He also made sure to equip the staff with necessary digital tools to effectively carry out their jobs.

Mr Issa-Onilu with his vision for Nigerians to be actively interested in activities and programmes of the government. The agency launched a hackathon to keep Nigerians engaged in quizzes about government policy, programmes and activities and in turn they get rewarded for participating.

Also, the NOA has prioritised the correct representation of the National symbols. The agency has made it imperative to thoroughly sensitise Nigerians on the correct National symbols. In addition, with the change in the National Anthem, the NOA swung into action by sharing booklet across the country in order to help Nigerians learn the anthem easily.

Mr Issa-Onilu has made it a point of duty to make the NOA a hub for credible news and information. The agency has experienced growth with all staff of the agency motivated to work because of how he has steered the affairs of the Agency. He has also taken keen interest in getting feedback and from Nigerians in diverse ways one of which is the X-space dialogue where government activities and policies are being discussed with the youths and adults on the platform. This has given Nigerians the sense of belonging in nation building as their ideas are welcomed and misconceptions corrected.

Renewed Relevance, Restored Confidence

Beyond policy, what defines Mr Issa-Onilu’s leadership is his quiet but firm commitment to results. His approach is consultative yet decisive, visionary yet grounded in the realities of the people. Under his watch, NOA has regained visibility, credibility, and respect as a trusted voice of national conscience. The agency was nominated on ThisDay award as one of the most improved agencies which gives credence to the fact that the agency has indeed regained visibility.

From voter education to anti-drug campaigns, peace advocacy to promoting unity across ethnic and religious lines, Mr Issa-Onilu’s NOA has become a symbol of what effective leadership can achieve in a short time. His two years have proven that public institutions can work and that they can do so with integrity, innovation, and impact.

Furthermore, staff of the agency now undergo various trainings to improve their skillset which has restored the confidence of staff. The feeling is palpable and the result of the training undergone has yielded results as the agency has been more proactive now than the former years.

A Legacy in the Making

As Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu celebrates this second anniversary, his record speaks for itself: a revitalized agency, a reinvigorated workforce, and a renewed sense of national purpose. He has demonstrated that orientation is not just about slogans or jingles it is about rebuilding trust, shaping values, and inspiring collective responsibility.

In a nation yearning for unity and direction, Mr Issa-Onilu’s stewardship at the NOA is a shining example of leadership anchored in vision and service. Two years on, he has not only restored the agency’s voice but also rekindled hope in the power of communication to heal and transform Nigeria.

* Paul Odenyi, is Deputy Director in the Communication & Media Department of the NOA Headquarters, Abuja.