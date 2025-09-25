Fuji musician Akorede “Saheed Osupa” Okunola has reacted after Grammy Award-winning singer Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu named him as his greatest of all time (GOAT) artiste.

The term “GOAT” describes the best and most accomplished figure in a field.

It first gained popularity in sports, particularly among fans of Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose unmatched achievements and dominance sparked endless debates about who deserved the title.

Burna Boy, the “Twice as Tall” hitmaker, declared Saheed Osupa his GOAT in the music industry during a conversation with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, which was shared on Complex’s YouTube page on Wednesday.

The wide-ranging chat saw Burna Boy and Federer discuss their best and worst experiences, from family traditions, cars, albums, food, childhood crushes and footballers to watches, artistes and regrettable purchases.

A clip of Burna Boy naming Saheed Osupa his GOAT quickly went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the Fuji legend.

Monumental moment

In response, Saheed Osupa, in a statement posted on his X page on Thursday, hailed the 34-year-old singer for the recognition.

The 55-year-old described Burna Boy’s acknowledgement as a monumental moment celebrating the soul of Fuji music and its timeless influence.

He wrote: “Burna Boy’s heartfelt tribute, naming me as his GOAT singer on a global stage, is a monumental moment celebrating Fuji music’s soul and its timeless influence. This honour uplifts my journey and shines a brilliant light on our rich cultural heritage, bridging generations and genres worldwide.

“I am profoundly grateful for this powerful acknowledgement from a true Afropop titan, the African Giant himself, of whom I am also a great fan. We are redefining African music legacy and inspiring the world with authentic, vibrant sounds.”

Upcoming concerts

Saheed Osupa, popularly known as Oba Orin, pledged to reciprocate Burna Boy’s gesture.

He thanked the Grammy-winning singer for believing in Africa’s ingenious creativity.

“To Oluwa Burna and every music lover embracing our story – thank you for believing in the magic of Fuji. Thank you for believing in Africa’s ingenious creativity.

“I look forward to attending one of your upcoming concerts to appreciate your God-given talents and reciprocate your genuine love and affection. Keep prospering, my beloved Burna Boy. The journey continues, stronger and more radiant than ever! Oba Orin,” Saheed Osupa added.