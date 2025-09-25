The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has reaffirmed its commitment to working with religious leaders and civil society organisations such as the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the Stakeholder Dialogue on the Islamic Perspective on GBV Prevention and the launch of GBV Prevention Guides for Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs).

The event was organised by dRPC in collaboration with the Centre of Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), with support from the Ford Foundation.

Government commitment

Declaring the workshop open, Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by Aisha Gana, said Islamic scholars have a vital role to play in clarifying true Islamic teachings and preventing GBV.

She noted that they are also responsible for correcting harmful misconceptions, counselling families, supporting survivors, influencing policies, and partnering with government and NGOs.

“Your religious authority helps shift social norms, reduce stigma, and promote justice, dignity, and protection for all,” she noted.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim assured participants that the ministry would continue to collaborate with the dRPC and Muslim leaders across the country, stressing that the initiative aligns with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Islamic values

The dialogue and launch formed part of the Muslim Opinion Leaders for GBV Prevention in Northern Nigeria project, which seeks to curb GBV by leveraging the influence of Muslim clerics.

The project empowers scholars to apply Islamic teachings in challenging harmful cultural practices and advancing the protection of women and girls.

In his keynote address, the Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Iliyasu Usman, said while some interpretations of specific hadiths or Qur’anic verses have been misused to justify violence in marriage, Islam’s ethical framework upholds kindness, mercy, and the prohibition of oppression.

Mr Usman emphasised that Islam teaches respect and nonviolence.

“Scholars are continually working to correct cultural misinterpretations that perpetuate gender violence” he said.

In his welcome address, the Director of Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Taufiq Abubakar, said any form of aggression, molestation, or transgression is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Mr Abubakar recalled that the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), during his Farewell Pilgrimage, declared life and property sacred, stressing that Islam provides clear codes of conduct for treating women with equity and respect.

He noted that if these principles are consistently observed, there will be a GBV-free society.

About dRPC

dRPC is a Nigerian NGO that works with civil society groups through policy research, training, funding, and technical assistance.

Its activities focus on gender equality, women’s empowerment, education, health, and social justice, with particular attention to women-led and grassroots organisations.

Aisha Gana representative of the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim