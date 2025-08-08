Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, has finally apologised for allegedly breaching aviation regulations and disrupting airline operations.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Obiageli Orah, accused the 68-year-old musician of misconduct while boarding ValueJet Airlines’ morning service (Flight VK 201) to Lagos.

According to FAAN, KWAM 1, a close associate of President Bola Tinubu, brought an alcoholic beverage onto the commercial flight.

A flight attendant reminded him that alcohol consumption is prohibited on domestic flights in Nigeria, which allegedly led to an altercation between them. The incident has since generated considerable public debate.

In an earlier statement issued Wednesday night through his spokesperson, Kunle Rasheed, KWAM 1 dismissed the allegations as exaggerated and misleading.

He claimed that FAAN, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and ValueJet apologised to him and even offered him a private flight, which he said he declined.

However, in a follow-up statement personally signed by the musician and posted on Mr Rasheed’s Facebook page on Friday, KWAM 1 tendered an apology to Nigerians and the concerned authorities.

He described the encounter at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as “unfortunate” and expressed regret over the events that unfolded between him and ValueJet officials.

He, however, said the content of his flask was not alcohol.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me. And contrary to the negative narrative circulated in some quarters, the flask I carried on that particular day contained only water, not alcohol, as wrongly alleged.

“For the record, I passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. The flask was only filled with water in the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac. This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone being deboarded.”

Regret

KWAM 1 acknowledged the concerns raised by the incident and expressed his regret over it.

“It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols in any way”, he said.

He reaffirmed his steadfast patriotism and unwavering loyalty to Nigeria, qualities he said had never been in question.

“Over the years, I have consistently used my God-given talent and platform to promote the Nigerian brand across the globe. I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades, nor would I knowingly act in a way that could diminish the reputation of the country I love dearly. That said, I sincerely regret the incident. I remain committed to upholding the values and responsibilities that come with being a global ambassador of Nigerian music and culture.

“To the Presidency, Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, NCAA, ValueJet, fellow Nigerians, and my teeming fans across the world who have shown great concern since the incident happened, I tender my unreserved and heartfelt apology,” KWAM 1 added.

Prosecution

KWAM 1’s apology comes hours after the NCAA petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute him.

NCAA’s Director of Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, urged the AGF and the IGP to investigate the incident involving KWAM 1 and domestic carrier ValueJet.

Mr Achimugu said that while details of the incident are still being compiled, the agency has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

He said the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution per the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation regulations and all other applicable laws.

The agency added that the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo, has issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging them to immediately consider placing KWAM 1 on a no-fly list for all commercial flights, pending the outcome of official investigations.

According to the NCAA, the advisory aligns with international aviation standards, which place a premium on the safety of passengers, crew, and overall airline operations.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Festus Keyamo, the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, condemned the musician’s actions as “unacceptable.”

He stressed the need for him and others involved to face appropriate sanctions.

Mr Keyamo described the altercation as “a temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides.” He warned that such conduct could easily have resulted in a tragic incident.

The minister said video footage showed the 68-year-old musician repeatedly obstructing a commercial aircraft from taxiing to the runway.

He also faulted the aircraft’s captain and pilot for proceeding to taxi without confirming that the tarmac was clear.

This newspaper also reported that the NCAA, the country’s primary civil aviation regulator, suspended two ValueJet pilots in response to the incident.

NCAA said the pilots violated established safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The affected pilots are Oluranti Ogoyi and Ivan Oloba.