The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released corrected results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, showing that more than 1.2 million candidates passed with five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to the revised data presented by WAEC’s Head of Nigeria Office, Amos Dangut, at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, a total of 1,239,884 out of the total 1,969,313 candidates who sat the examination passed.

This represents 62.96 per cent of candidates, an increased when compared to the initial figure of 755,043 candidates (38.32 per cent), which the council had wrongly announced on Monday.

Despite the correction, this year’s performance still shows a drop compared to 2024, when 72.12 per cent of candidates obtained five credits, including English and Mathematics. This represents a decline of more than nine percentage points.

Mr Dangut added that the new statistics revealed that 1,794,821 or 91.14 per cent of the candidates who sat the 2025 WASSCE for school candidates obtained at least a credit in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The council said it discovered an error in the previously released result during an internal review and temporarily suspended result access before issuing the corrected figures.

It has now advised candidates to recheck their results on its website.

WAEC apologised for the confusion and assured candidates and the public that measures are being put in place to prevent a recurrence.

Mr Dangut said some candidates under state sponsorship still cannot access their results because of unpaid examination fees. WAEC said three of the four indebted states have now settled their debts, with one still finalising payment.

What went wrong

WAEC had earlier said it serialised Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics Objective Papers.

Mr Dangut explained that the discrepancies were discovered in the grading of serialised papers.

He said the examination body discovered that a serialised code file was wrongly used in the printing of English Language Objective Tests (Paper 3), which resulted in them being scored with the wrong keys.

“Nevertheless, the schools that sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025, using the Computer-based mode were not affected by this error,” he said.

“Consequently, the observable decline in the performance of candidates earlier announced was partly traceable to this absurd situation.”

WAEC apologised for the error, noting that it deeply regrets the emotional and mental dismay “it might have caused the affected candidates and all stakeholders.”

More results being processed

Meanwhile, the examination body said it is still processing the results of 205,916 candidates, representing 10.5 per cent of candidates who have one or more of their subjects still being processed due to some unresolved issues.

“Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processes to enhance the release of the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days,” Mr Dangut said.