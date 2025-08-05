South African music sensation Tyla Laura, popularly known as Tyla and Nigerian global star Ayodeji Balogun, Wizkid, have finally released the long-anticipated music video for their collaboration, ’Dynamite’.

The official music video, released on Monday alongside Tyla’s new EP ‘WWP’, which was released on 25 July, blends sensual choreography and drama to elevate the track into a visual display.

The video, shot in a Moroccan-inspired setting, shows Wizkid and Tyla rehearsing in an intimate apartment before venturing into a desert landscape for a performance sequence.

In a surprising climax, the video ended with a fiery explosion; a dramatic nod to the track’s title and an homage to action-thriller aesthetics.

The video was produced by FAX Records, under exclusive license to Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Since its release, fans have likened the final scenes to ‘John Wick 3’ moments, adding a dramatic edge to the Afro-pop fusion.

Dynamite

The music, ‘Dynamite’, was recorded in 2022, but the artistes waited a long time to unveil the audio and the video.

The track features Tyla’s voice aligning seamlessly with Wizkid’s signature smooth delivery, offering fans a continental signature sound reflecting African music’s global evolution.

Tyla’s WWP EP, which includes ‘Dynamite,’ marks another bold step in her rising international profile, while Wizkid continues to assert his position as one of Africa’s most consistent musical exports.

With the official video now live on YouTube and streaming platforms, ‘Dynamite’ is already sparking reactions for its bold visual direction and undeniable star power.

Less than 12 hours after its release, the video has garnered 46 thousand likes and 386,336 views on YouTube.

STREAM HERE