Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has officially surpassed 20 billion global audio-on-demand streams, a unique and historic achievement that sets him apart as the first African artiste in history to reach this milestone.

International music data aggregator ChartMasters, which monitors global music consumption across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, confirmed the record-breaking feat.

The tally includes both Wizkid’s solo records and songs in which he is featured.

Wizkid’s most-streamed track to date, according to ChartMasters, remains Drake’s chart-topping 2016 hit “One Dance”, which featured him alongside British singer Kyla.

The song spent 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a pivotal moment in Afrobeats’ crossover into mainstream pop charts. But 2025 isn’t just a year of streaming success for Wizkid; it’s been a season of career-defining awards and international acclaim.

A year of wins

At the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, Wizkid’s collaborative track “Piece of My Heart” with American R&B singer Brent Faiyaz won the coveted award for Best Contemporary Duo or Group, highlighting the continued resonance of his sound in the US market.

His critically acclaimed album “Morayo” also won Global Album of the Year at the prestigious African Arts & Entertainment Awards (AAEA), further affirming his dominance on the continent.

In addition, Asake’s viral hit “MMS”, which features Wizkid, won Best Afro-Native Hit of the Year at the same event, cementing his ability to elevate collaborative tracks to award-winning status.

Industry nods

Beyond the awards, Wizkid was nominated for “Favourite Afrobeats Artiste” at the 2025 American Music Awards. He was among the nominees at the 2025 Grammy Awards, a testament to his enduring global appeal and artistic consistency.

With over 20 billion streams now to his name, Wizkid joins an elite group of global superstars who have shaped the sonic culture as Drake, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and BTS who have shaped the sonic culture of this era through massive digital consumption, genre-bending innovation, and global fanbases.

