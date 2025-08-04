MTN Nigeria has officially launched the ‘Next Afrobeats Stars’ show to discover and nurture talents in the Afrobeats industry.

During a media parley on Saturday night in Lagos, the telecommunication company told PREMIUM TIMES that the show will be a transformative opportunity for the up-and-coming Afrobeats artistes to achieve their dreams.

The newly launched show’s highlights also included choreographic demonstrations of Afrobeats genealogy, from Fela Anikulapo’s Afrobeat to the new era of Afrobeats.

While stating the purpose of the show, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said that the show, which will award $100,000 to the winner, will include talent competitions, mentorship sessions, and identification of the next Afrobeats stars for global stardom.

“Tonight, we’re not just launching a show; we’re launching dreams that will resonate from the streets of Lagos through the valley of Jos and across Nigeria’s farthest reaches,” she stated.

“It is a platform where talents meet opportunity, where the rhythm of Nigeria meets the world’s reach. The winner of the next African star would receive a 1000 $100,000 record deal, which is approximately over the production,” the Chief Marketing Officer said.

Africa’s Creative Capital

She added that the initiative aligns with the Nigerian government’s plan to transform Nigeria into Africa’s Creative Capital and a leading global centre for creative excellence by 2030.

Ikenna-Emeka further stated that MTN is committed to inclusivity and opportunity for all Nigerians of different backgrounds.

“At MTN, progress is our purpose. We want every Nigerian, regardless of their background or location, to have a chance to shine. This show will reach every corner of Nigeria, from vibrant cities to remote villages, because talent knows no limits, and neither should opportunity,” she said.

On his part, Senior Manager of MTN Nigeria’s Youth Segment, Temilolu Salako, stated that the show is a lifestyle platform that connects rising stars to the spotlight with the MTN Pulse program.

“The show is more than just a campaign. It’s a spotlight, a lifestyle platform for young Nigerians to connect and create. MTN Pulse is not just sponsoring this movement. It’s investing in the culture, the creators, the communities that keep the Nigerian youth at the heart of these global trends.”

Also, while responding to the question of what makes the show different from Project Fame, the MTN Chief Digital Officer, A’isha Mumuni, said having A-list producers as judges will make a big difference, creating a platform for mentorship for the winners in the future.

“We have A-list producers as the judges, so the difference is that Afrobeats was not where it is today then, but with some of our experienced judges as the producers, we’re quite confident that we’ll do pretty well with this.”

Collaborative effort

The show, a collaborative effort between MTN Nigeria, Ultima Studios, and ONErpm, will feature top Afrobeats producers serving as judges and mentors.

Parts of the producers that will double as the show’s judges are Temi-dayo Babatope, popularly known as PuffyTee, and Andre Vibez, the producer of both ‘Calm Down’ by Rema and ‘Rush’ by Ayra Starr.

Music producer and judge Andre Vibez shared his excitement, saying, “I’m excited to bring my experience to the table and help discover the next generation of Afrobeats stars.”

Femi Ayeni, CEO of Ultima Studios and fellow judge, assured viewers of something different, noting, “This show will be unlike any other talent competition. Afrobeats is at its maturity.”

MTN’s Ikenna-Emeka encouraged young Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasising the company’s commitment to empowering and connecting emerging artists to the global stage.