GRAMMY Award-winning artiste Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has opened up on the inspiration behind his latest and eighth studio album, ‘No Signs of Weakness.’

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 34-year-old singer released the album on 10 July under his imprints, Spaceship Records, Bad Habit, and Atlantic Records, following the unveiling of its tracklist on 3 July.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Wednesday, the ‘Twice at All’ hitmaker made the revelation during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

He said: “There’s No Sign of Weakness. It’s like a slogan. It’s like a thing we say in response to almost everything. Like now, ask me something. Just ask me. Man, did that shit last year. No Sign of Weakness. That’s how it is. No sign of weakness.”

Tour

The singer also revealed the month scheduled for the album tour.

He added that, ahead of the tour, he will perform at various festivals and make surprise appearances worldwide to promote the album.

“The actual tour for the album and stuff will start in September, but until then, I will be doing festivals and popping out here and there.

“I decide to just do something somewhere for 5,000 people or something. Just low-key, you know what I mean? Maybe just put a nice chorus to put a chorus to it, because there are too many choruses right now”, Burna Boy said.

Burna Boy explained that he limited the album to fifteen tracks to keep it concise and impactful.

He added that he aimed to create something different from anything he had previously released.

The singer noted, “In a sense that I’m trying to do the opposite of everything I’ve ever done, weirdly, in a good way. You know what I mean? Because I just feel like I’m big enough to do it right now. I’m big enough to enjoy it now and just do everything. Everything that just feels, everything that I would want to listen to if it weren’t me. You know I mean?

“Everything that I, like if I go to the club and they’re playing stuff, the shit I would want to hear, or if I go to in every situation, anywhere I go, or if I’m in the bath every time I perform, it’s like this album is mostly songs that I would enjoy performing and that me and my fans would enjoy because that’s my focus on this album is just songs that my fans and me can enjoy in every show.”

Burna Boy released his debut studio album L.I.F.E in 2013.

