The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Baba Azare, said three people kidnapped as a result of an interstate boundary clash between Akwa Ibom and Abia communities have been rescued.

Mr Azare disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

A clash was reported on Monday between Itumbonuso in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

A Facebook user, Ekomobong Adaiseh, who hails from Itumbonuso, reported the clash in his post on Facebook. In the post, he called for the intervention of the security agencies to prevent further clashes.

Mr Adaiseh alleged that 10 people from his community were kidnapped in the neighbouring Abam community in Abia.

“For several years now, the people of Itumbonuso have suffered continuous attacks, intimidation, and killings allegedly carried out by individuals suspected to be from the neighbouring Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

“This unfortunate situation has escalated beyond a mere boundary dispute and has now become a life-threatening crisis.

“Just yesterday, a horrifying incident occurred in which over 10 innocent youths from Itumbonuso were kidnapped while on their way to their farms. Many others have lost their lives or sustained severe injuries in past attacks. This has brought fear, instability, and hardship upon the residents, especially our hardworking farmers,” he said, calling for intervention from the Akwa Ibom government and the police.

In the post, Mr Adaiseh attached a picture of a man, said to be one of the victims, with a machete cut on his back and neck.

Alleged kidnapped

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr Adaiseh said he made the post for the police to intervene, conduct proper investigations, and save the people of his community from further deaths.

According to him, two persons from Itumbonuso went to their rice farm and were attacked by some persons from the Abam community. One of the people rushed back to the community to invite others for help.

“More than 10 people from Itumbonuso joined him to rescue the other one, only for them to be kidnapped by the people of Abia State,” he alleged.

“This is not the first or second time this has happened. The people are scared of going to their farmland,” adding that those allegedly kidnapped are yet to be released.

Police speak

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Azare, said the command was aware of the boundary clash. He said the three men from Itumbonuso involved in the clash had been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The actual men, the three men who had the clash, were rescued and taken to a hospital. The ones that they said went to rescue the three are the ones they said are not seen.

“The police have requested them to provide names and telephone numbers of the missing 10 so that we can track them. That is what we are waiting for from the community. They have given us a list, but we want the telephone numbers of the people,” the commissioner said.

Speaking further, Mr Azare said he has contacted his Abia state counterpart and is also working to ensure they are returned to Akwa Ibom if anybody is held.

“However, the Abia community is also claiming that they did not hold anybody except the three whom the police rescued and took to the hospital,” he said.

Asked what the command is doing to prevent further clashes, Mr Azare said the Akwa Ibom State Government is working with its Abia State counterpart to ensure permanent security for the affected communities.

Backgrounding

The incident between Itumbonuso and Abam is one of the several reported boundary clashes between the two neighbouring states.

In March, Punch newspaper reported how a boundary clash between Ikot Udo in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and Akrika Obu, in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, triggered a meeting between the deputy governors of both states.

According to the newspaper, the clash followed a road construction by the Abia state government that extended into the territory of the Akwa Ibom community.

Vanguard newspaper in February reported that one person was killed while three others sustained injuries as a result of the boundary crisis between Ariam in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State and Ikot Okum in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the newspaper, the conflict has spanned decades and involved six Akwa Ibom villages: Abama, Ikot Okum, Esa Ikwen, Nto Ndang, Utu Ikot Inyang, and Utu Otong.

