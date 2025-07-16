MultiChoice Nigeria on Wednesday announced the highly anticipated return of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, for its landmark 10th season.

Set to premiere over two nights on Saturday, 26 July 26 and Sunday, 27 July, the new season promises 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment, culminating in the grand finale on 5 October 2025.

The audition process for this milestone season was meticulously designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities from across Nigeria.

Audition registrations were held from 3rd to 7th May, and there was an overwhelming response. Then, rigorous in-person auditions were conducted in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from 16th to 18th May.

Legacy edition

Speaking about the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, executive head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “Today, we are not just announcing another season; we are celebrating a legacy.”

While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement. The beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This 10th season also has the highest prize, valued at a whopping N150million.

Fans can catch the premiere live on July 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. WAT exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase, Family, and Showmax. The Sunday live eviction shows will also air exclusively on these channels. The 24/7 live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and Showmax.

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.

With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience. Still speaking on what the season holds, Ms Tejumola said, “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy. From the first time we introduced Big Brother Naija in 2017, we had an inkling that we had something special. What we couldn’t fully imagine then is how deeply the show would resonate in Nigeria, Africa, and the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home.”

Milestone season

This milestone season for the iconic show is not without the usual lineup of sponsors. Guinness Nigeria is the gold sponsor for the 10th season of the show. Other sponsors include Smirnoff, Gordons, HFM, Pepsi, Aquafina, Supakomando, Tolaram Group, Bet King, Golden Penny Foods, Haier Thermocool, Checkers custard, and Innoson Motors.

Viewers can catch all the live action and special broadcasts on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and Showmax. The live Sunday eviction shows will air exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8), Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154, GOtv Channel 7), and Showmax.

DStv and GOtv subscribers can also watch the show on the go using the DStv and GOtv Stream apps available on the Google Play Store and IOS App Store.

