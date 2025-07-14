After months of electrifying performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable vocal showdowns, the curtain has finally closed on Nigerian Idol Season 10, and Purp has officially been crowned the winner.
The final episode aired live on Sunday, and Purp went head-to-head with fellow finalist Raymu in a high-stakes battle that tested vocal range, stage presence, and connection with fans.
Ultimately, Purp captured the nation’s hearts and secured the highest number of votes to earn the prestigious title of Nigerian Idol 2025.
Hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, the grand finale was a spectacular night filled with powerhouse performances, celebrity appearances, and touching moments that celebrated the journey of the top contenders.
|
Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, alongside guest judge 9ice, praised the top two for their incredible growth and resilience throughout the competition.
Nigerian Idol
As the new Nigerian Idol, Purp will walk away with a life-changing prize package, including a brand new SUV, N30m cash prize, DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription, and a chance to become Nigeria’s next big music star with a music deal.
Speaking after the win, an emotional Purp said: “This moment feels surreal. I’m grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”
Since its inception, Nigerian Idol has crowned winners like Onyekachi Gilbert (Season 1), Mercy Chinwo (Season 2), Moses Obi-Adigwe (Season 3), Zibili Evelyn Ibhade (Season 4), Kunle Ogunrombi (Season 5), Kingdom Kroseide (Season 6), Progress (Season 7), Victory Gbakara (Season 8), and Chima (Season 9).
The talent show, which has produced stars like Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi, went on a six-year hiatus after Season 5 in 2015 and returned in 2021.
The show has featured several notable judges, including Yinka Davies, Jeffrey Daniel, Audu Maikori, Femi Kuti, Darey Art Alade, Seyi Shay, D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika.
