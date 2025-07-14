The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at his final resting place at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence in Ijebu Ode.

A large crowd of mourners, including prominent politicians, traditional leaders, and Islamic clerics, gathered at the Ogbagba Court to pay their last respects to the late Awujale.

The body of the late traditional ruler arrived at the compound around 3:53 p.m. where prayers were held. The body was brought out around 5:13 p.m. for Islamic prayers.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun (who read a moving tribute), former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Also present were Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State and serving senator, and Ladi Adebutu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that the deceased traditional ruler would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The late Awujale had championed a significant cause during his lifetime, advocating that traditional rulers be buried according to their faith.

In 2020, the bill that legally empowers traditional rulers to be installed and buried in accordance with their religious faith was initiated by the late Awujale, and formally sponsored by Akeem Balogun, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs representing Ogun Waterside constituency.

The bill passed second reading in March 2020 amid robust debate. It sparked pushback from traditionalist bodies like the Osugbo, who argued it could undermine Yoruba cultural practices. However, Christian and Muslim communities welcomed the bill.

In January 2022, Governor Dapo Abiodun signed the “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State 2021” during a ceremony at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode.

The law includes a provision that preserves and protects the fundamental right of traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their religious beliefs or convictions. This means that a Christian or Muslim traditional ruler in Ogun State may now legally choose a religious burial in line with their faith in addition to any required traditional rites.

The burial of Yoruba traditional leaders has long been a source of dispute in the past between religious families and traditional institutions over how deceased kings should be laid to rest.

For 65 remarkable years, the Awujale served as the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, having been enthroned on 2 April 1960.

He died on Sunday, 13 July at the age of 91.

President Bola Tinubu mourned the death of the Awujale in a tribute. He described him as an iconic and dignified traditional ruler.

Olufemi Falade, a writer and school owner based in Ijebu-Ode, contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

