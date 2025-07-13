Two years after his Grammy-nominated ‘I Told Them’, Burna Boy returns with his eighth studio album, ‘No Sign of Weakness’, which explores his strength with human weakness and flaws.

The album was released on 10 July 2025 through his labels, Spaceship Records, Bad Habit, and Atlantic Records, and its tracklist was unveiled on 3 July 2025.

Tracks on the album include “No Panic,” “No Sign of Weakness,” “Buy You Life,” “Love,” “Empty Chairs,” “Change Your Mind,” “Born Winner,” “Dem Dey,” “28 Grams,” “Kabiyesi,” “Come Gimme,” and “Pardon.” The African giant had earlier released “Tatata,” “Sweet Love,” “Bundle By Bundle,” and “Update” as singles.

While the album features collaborations with global icons like Mick Jagger, Travis Scott, Stromae, and Shaboozey, the 16-track project blends introspection, resilience, and infectious rhythms, on the album cover, Burna Boy is seen seated opposite himself in a dimly lit office-style setting.

The album arrived as Burna Boy headlined Afro Nation Portugal from 9 to 11 July 2025 and prepared to kick off his ’No Sign of Weakness Tour‘ in November at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the first Nigerian artiste to do so.

Resilient Vibe

The album opens with “No Panic” and “No Sign of Weakness,” which set a ‘calm, ready’ tone but ‘rushing and contrasting’ sound with its beat.

These songs established a coded creed: “stay dangerous, stay grounded, and never let them see you break,” with “No Panic” resonating with a social media slang that translates to the ability to remain calm and composed under pressure or duress. The track was flooded with threatening lyrics, yet the singer claimed he’s not panicking. “Use Timberland march all of them/Cuz if I kidnapped all of them, You no go find them again/Me I no panic.”

“No Sign of Weakness” better conveyed the message. Here, the “ Last Last” crooner displayed the ability to stand firm when one develops “cold feet. “Weakness does not need permission to take over your life/ It only needs space/ And every time you choose comfort over challenge/ Every time you select avoidance over action/You are giving weakness exactly what it needs to stay in control. “

On “Dem Dey”, the songwriter flipped the script, trading heartbreak for resilience while calling out betrayers with a different vibe. “I no buy lambo, is that why you are shouting?/ Where dem Dey, I no Dey see dem again/Ko de sere ninu Gaza”.

These lyrics aligned with a widely circulated video of Burna Boy, recorded around the period when Sophia Egbueje, a socialite, publicly accused the singer of failing to honour a promise to purchase her a Lamborghini, stemming from their alleged romantic involvement.

Fame fugazi

“Kabiyesi” stands alone as a regal fusion, with the mega hitmaker hailing himself as the “King” blended with Fuji melodies. “Kabiesi/ Olori olola/ Sebi lonso lowo lowo/ They call me Mr gbomogbomo”.

This experimental track, unique in its composition, aligns with Burna Boy’s bold artistic experiments and usual expression of his egoism.

Similarly, “28 Grams” and “Bundle by Bundle” delve into the grind of fame. “28 Grams” is a subtle metaphor for the “weight of hustle, fame, and everything man gets carried,” while “Bundle by Bundle,” a pre-released single, is a familiar jam about financial success.

“Born Winner” closes the album with an uplifting recap of life’s ups and downs, encouraging fans to “keep winning.” This is a spiritual and motivational note that ties the album’s journey together, resonating with Burna’s triumphant ride over the years, which is reflected in the lyrics: “Ori ja o, eledami ja fun mi ja/ You are not born to be discouraged, you are born to win.”

Love rhythm

“Sweet Love” and “Change Your Mind” bring a romantic flair to balance the album. Burna Boy became a “lover boy” with “Sweet Love” on the soft-tuned track. “I want to give you love, sweet love, I don’t wanna make no mistake”, tells a different story from the singer’s personality; he seems humble for love here.

With Shaboozey, Burnaboy used “Change Your Mind” as a tipsy, bar-friendly tune that “just works,” showcasing his chemistry as a “mixing chemist,” willing to woo his lover’s mind.

However, the lyrics of “Tatata” suggest a description of a typical woman’s body, not just romantic love expansion, but lust. While the title, “Tatata”, which is a slang term used by internet users, is a euphemism for sexual intercourse. This choice of title adds a layer of depth to the song’s theme of sexual attraction.

Travis Scott reinforced early impressions made by the ‘Ye’ singer to describe pleasurable experiences and performances. His contribution showcased his understanding of the Afrobeats sound, solidifying the growing cross-genre collaborations of Afrobeats stars with global singers.

“Love,” marked by the poignant line “Na who love us, we go love,” reveals a ‘quiet unravelling of trust’ and vulnerability, a departure from his usual defiance.

These tracks, paired with the album’s cover art of Burna Boy in a contemplative pose, suggest a man reflecting on life’s more profound truths. He further reinforced this self-love vibe, saying, “No go Dey use your life to impress anybody/ Even if you love everybody, everybody no go fit love you.”

“Come Gimme” is a classic romantic song that calls for mutual affection from the partner while showering the lover with admiration. Lines like “Cause tonight you be my favourite/ You no shy/You dey whine dangerous/ Baby whine bend it over and press it pon me” highlight the singer’s celebration of his partner’s physique, delivered with a notably respectful tone.

Soulful

Burna Boy slowed things down for a moment of clear-eyed introspection as he reflected on the false safety money brings on “Buy You Life”. He made a striking point worth reflecting on with strikes like: “You dey chase this money all your life/ All the money no fit buy you life”

The serial Grammy-winner warned that no one, rich or poor, can bribe fate, claiming, “You dey chase this money all your life/ All the money no fit buy you life/ Man pass man but no man be super man.”

“Empty Chairs” mirrors Kanye West’s “Welcome to Heartbreak” with a “soul crying out” amid fame’s emptiness. These tracks, part of Burna Boy’s narrative, reflect his recent introspective turn.

Additionally, “Pardon” offers a rare introspective apology, possibly to a lover, friend or family member, sung with a sober tone, which is strange for the usual African giant, ”We supposed to love one another/ Like Romeo and Juliet, free me for bongo”.

The soulful song was further deepened by Stromae, who sang in French: “Mais mieux vaux tard que jamais/ Mais personne n’est parfait/ Et si c’était à refaire, je le referais”, to express his imperfections and readiness to amend mistakes.

Verdict

While Burna Boy has continued to drop bangers with quality lyrics that resonate with reality over the years, he did not disappoint on pen game on “No Sign of Weakness”.

The album is potent enough to boost confidence, stimulate a high spirit and address some social vices, which are primary functions of music. However, there was a lack of music synchronisation between the beats and the lyrics of some songs in the album. Also, some of the lyrics are not modest enough and may possess too much foul language to convey the intended message.

Ratings: 6/10

