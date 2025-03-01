Burna Boy has reacted to a fresh controversy involving him and Lagos-based socialite Sophia Egbueje.

On Thursday, social media was abuzz when leaked voice notes surfaced, sparking controversy over claims that Burna Boy failed to deliver on his promise of gifting Sophia a luxury car after an alleged intimate encounter.

In November 2024, Sophia, known for her extravagant lifestyle and international travels, made headlines for purchasing a Lamborghini Urus, reportedly worth over N500 million.

Burna Boy, however, dismissed the allegations in an Instagram Story post on Friday, responding in Nigerian Pidgin: “Noh do noh do Mo sa so fun, if you noh get me, forget about it, I no buy Lambo is that why you are shouting.

“Dem dey where dem dey, I no dey see them,”– which essentially translates to, “If you don’t understand me, forget about it. I didn’t buy a Lamborghini; is that why you’re making a fuss? They are where they are, and I don’t pay attention to them”, he said.

His response suggested that he was unbothered by the allegations and had no interest in addressing the claims further.

Before responding, Burna Boy shared clips of himself driving a Ferrari, flaunting a luxury watch, and highlighting an empty bed in his private jet, which fans saw as a subtle clapback.

Sex-for-Lamborghini

The leaked voice notes allegedly spotlighted a conversation between Sophia and her sister, venting about social media influencer Ama Reginald.

In the alleged recordings, Sophia claimed that her ex-friend Ama encouraged her to take Burna Boy seriously because he was known for spoiling women with expensive gifts.

“She (Ama) was like, ‘Babe, you should take him (Burna Boy) seriously. You know it’s him that bought Stefflon Don a Cullinan. He spends on girls. Just try and take him seriously,’” Sophia said in the leaked voice note.

It didn’t take long before a leaked voice note appeared online. According to the recording, Sophie is unhappy that Ama went behind her back to party with Burna Boy and his new girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, knowing that he didn’t follow through on his promise to buy her a Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/qMGivJbmE4 — David Of Fct🌝 (@Dhavidote) February 27, 2025

In another recording, Sophia recounted how her interactions with Burna Boy led to a physical encounter, alleging that he promised to foot the bills of her Lamborghini Urus but failed to fulfil the pledge.

“We went home together after the club, and I thought, okay, he knows how to handle things, and I could benefit from him financially. He didn’t want me to leave the morning after, but I left anyway. Later, he texted apologising for not calling, but I was more concerned about the money he promised for my car,” she alleged.

Betrayal

Sophia also blamed Ama for not pressuring Burna Boy’s friend, Manny, to remind the musician of his promise.

The socialite said, “If she had spoken up, maybe Manny would have told Burna, ‘Bro, just do the right thing.’ But instead, they both distanced themselves. Burna even found out I bought my car from the blogs, but he still said nothing.”

Part 2 of the voice note pic.twitter.com/urP4t1nJzQ — David Of Fct🌝 (@Dhavidote) February 27, 2025

The situation escalated when she accused Ama of betrayal, revealing that “Burna Boy had later flown in another woman, American singer Chloe Bailey, and allegedly spent lavishly on her.

“Ama even told me, ‘She’s (Chloe) the reason he didn’t buy you that Lambo,’” Sophia lamented.

The Lagos-based socialite has since restricted comments on her Instagram page amid growing scrutiny. PREMIUM TIMES confirms that since the controversy began, Sophia’s followers have increased from 100,000 to over 165,000 as of this report.

Netizens react

Following the leaks, social media was filled with debates, leading to trending phrases like “Lambo for Lamba” and “Sex for Lamborghini.” While some mocked Sophia Egbueje for allegedly expecting a luxury car in exchange for an intimate encounter, others criticised Burna Boy for not keeping his promise.

Platforms like X were flooded with memes and sarcastic reactions, with many joking that she wanted to gain a Lamborghini from a single affair. One viral meme showed Burna Boy performing at a concert with the caption, “See how Burna Boy is working hard for his money, and someone else wants the result of a one-night stand.” Others commented, “Money Burna Boy hustled for; you want it urgently.”

Content creators have also joined in, generating humorous takes on the scandal. Others have pointed out that a Lamborghini car worth over $200,000—equivalent to over ₦300 million—is an enormous sum.

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest recently clashed with Burna Boy online and criticised him for allegedly not keeping his promise. Social media personality VeryDarkMan also weighed in, offering to support Sophia if she could prove her claims more.

Sophia has previously faced questions about her wealth. In 2022, she dismissed rumours linking her to billionaire Jowi Zaza and claims of being Nigeria’s “highest-paid escort,” urging women to aim higher and understand what it means to “live a soft life.”

Besides Sophia, Burna Boy has been romantically linked to other women. In 2019, British Jamaican singer Stefflon Don dated Burna Boy publicly before their breakup, during which she received a car, luxury bags, and other designer gifts.

More recently, American singer Chloe Bailey has been linked to a relationship with Burna Boy, as they were often spotted together at various locations during her visit to Nigeria in December 2024.

