Afrobeat superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy released a new collaborative track, ”TaTaTa,” with American rapper Jacques Webster, professionally known as Travis Scott, on Wednesday.

Burna Boy announced the release of “TaTaTa” in an Instagram post on Thursday, as a roll-out track expected to be part of his upcoming eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.” This album, which is set to be a reflection of Burna Boy’s personal and artistic growth, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Since PREMIUM TIMES reported Burna Boy’s planned performance with Drake at the 2025 Wireless Festival on 18 February, the Grammy-winning singer has been making waves to promote his eighth album.

“TaTaTa”, produced by Chillz Chilleaux and MillaMix, is a unique blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop, with a theme of sexual attraction and a hypnotic vibe. Burna Boy, demonstrating his versatility on the track, narrated an eventful lifestyle, but enjoyed it with sexual attraction.

The lyrics suggest a description of a typical woman’s body, while the title, “Tatata”, which is a slang used by internet users, is a euphemism for sexual intercourse. This choice of title adds a layer of depth to the song’s theme of sexual attraction.

Travis Scott reinforced early impressions made by the ‘Bundle by Bundle’ crooner to describe pleasurable experiences and performances. His contribution showcased his understanding of the Afrobeats sound, solidifying the growing cross-genre collaborations of Afrobeats stars with global singers.

Since the song’s release, Top Chart Africa reported in an X post that “Tatata” has claimed the top 40 on Apple Music..”

Burna Boy has so far released “Bundle by Bundle,” “Update,” “Sweet Love,” and “Tatata” as songs to feature in his anticipated album, “No Sign of Weakness”.

