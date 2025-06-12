Believe it or not, there was a time when foreign music, regardless of genre, dominated the Nigerian airwaves. But all that changed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with ‘Akanchawa’ being one of the defining songs of that era.
In that period, Nigerian gospel music experienced a golden era with several voices emerging to redefine the genre’s reach and spiritual intensity.
Many Nigerians do not know that ‘Akancahwa’ was an album. This is probably because the second volume of the ‘Akanchawa’ album had a single also titled ‘Akanchawa’.
The album, released in 2005, stood out and became an anthem of hope, healing, and thanksgiving. ‘Akanchawa’ is an Igbo word that translates to ‘The Hand of Blessing’.
|
A significant piece in Nigerian gospel music history, it was initially performed by Princess Njideka Okeke and her then-husband, Prince Gozie Okeke.
The ‘Akancahwa’ movement
The album became an anthem of faith and inspiration upon its release, resonating deeply with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.
‘Akanchawa’ became more than a gospel hit; it was a cultural movement played in churches, family gatherings, bus stations, and marketplaces.
Despite being rendered in the Igbo language, the song cuts across ethnic lines. It is a rare feat in Nigeria’s highly diverse musical landscape with its catchy rhythms, traditional Igbo instrumentation, and a call-and-response style.
Njideka’s emotive vocal delivery, backed by a responsive crowd, made the song feel alive, evoking an experience of communal praise.
Behind Akanchawa
At the onset, Gozie and Njideka Okeke were a formidable duo. As husband and wife, their collaborative energy brought a rare authenticity to the track.
The massive run which the ‘Akanchawa’ album has seemed to have cemented their place in the Nigerian gospel music hall of fame.
READ ALSO: MUSIC REVIEW: In ‘Pressure’, Seyi Vibez switches lane, embraces softer side
However, in a sad turn of events, the Okekes’ relationship hit the rocks, and the couple eventually parted ways despite having three children together.
In 2014, talks of a reconciliation between the two were rife. This was further fueled when they released a joint album, Reconciliation Praise, Vol. 1.
In March, it was reported that Njideka got married in Anambra State.
Resurgence
In 2024, 19 years after its release, the legacy of ‘Akanchawa’ continues to endure as Nigerian rap artist Phyno sampled it in his song ‘Grateful’.
The resurgence of Akanchawa through a modern voice reintroduced the song to a new generation.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999