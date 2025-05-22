Nigerian singer and songwriter Afolabi Balogun, popularly known as Seyi Vibez, has released a new single titled “Pressure. ” The song marks a departure from his usual style as he renders English-dominated love lyrics for the first time.

Announcing the song in an Instagram post, Seyi Vibez posted a snippet of the song video with a “when?” caption, asking when he will see his lover, according to the song.

Lyrics

Expressing his emotions, the hitmaker queried when he would see his lover again on the new track, promising to put pressure to ensure the success of his relationship.

Unlike his usual style in tracks like “Hattrick,” where Seyi Vibez boldly praised female figures like Tems, a popular Afrobeats singer’s stretch marks and Ayra Starr’s slim, sexy body, he takes a more modest and humble to express love in “Pressure.”

The two-versed track has declarations of love throughout to achieve a “diamond-treasured relationship.” Seyi Vibez expressed his willingness to go the extra mile for his lover under adequate pressure, which ranges from extravagant gifts to lifestyle freedom.

The “Chance” crooner confessed his love throughout the track’s chorus, which became more serious in the song’s second verse, as he demanded love reassurance from his lover.

Further expressing his love, Seyi Vibez claimed his lover is the best of his diamonds, whose love the singer considered immeasurable.

Language

However, Seyi Vibez’s “Pressure” marked a departure from his usual style. For the first time, he rendered English-dominated lyrics to express love.

The song moved beyond his usual slang and local-dialect-dominated lyrics, which had earned him fans’ praise and a strong fanbase.

“Pressure” features minimal non-English lyrics, marking a shift from Seyi Vibez’s usual Yoruba and slang-heavy style, a possible sign of his push for greater global recognition.

Ratings

Furthermore, within 24 hours of its release, “Pressure” debuted at 52nd on Apple Music, Nigeria. This emphasises the singer’s success as the owner of the biggest song on Apple Music Nigeria in 2024.

This is a testament to why the song deserves a 6/10 rating, ticking sound, lyrics, and non-vulgarity boxes.

Unlike previous tracks like “Casablanca”, “Hattricks”, and “Let There Be Light,” where Seyi Vibez glorified social vices such as internet fraud, lewd and weed smoking, respectively, “Pressure” shows a more civil way to confess love.

“Pressure” is the second single of the 24-year-old singer in 2025, after dropping a 4-track EP in February, “Children of Africa,” which featured American popular artist NLR Choppa.

Stream “Pressure“

