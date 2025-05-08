Long before the sold-out concerts and chart-topping hit songs, Asake was already involved in the entertainment industry, this time through acting.

He took on minor acting roles that offered early glimpses of the star power he would later unleash on the global stage.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES explores the lesser-known chapter of Asake’s career, his foray into acting before rising to fame.

Ijoba Ose Kan

The 30-year-old has appeared in several films but gained notable attention for his role as Solomon in an English-language film. He has also appeared in skits by content creator Broda Shaggi and in the movie Ijoba Ose Kan (government of one week).

In ‘Ijoba Ose Kan’, written by Tunde ‘Okele’ Usman, Asake played a cameraman in the comedic film centred on four house helps, each given one week to act as ‘lords’ of the household in their employer’s absence.

The house helpers—played by Wale Akorede (Sanni), Tayo Amokede (Aremu), Oyin Elebubon (Patient), and Tunde Usman (Buraimo)—worked for Chief Gbadesere, portrayed by Funsho Adeolu.

One day, Chief Gbadesere summoned his domestic staff and informed them of his plans to travel abroad briefly to visit his family.

After his departure, the absence of a clear head to manage the house led to the idea of a rotating one-week government. They each ruled for a week, alternating between civilian and military leadership.

Asake’s character appears when one of the house helps secretly allow a film crew into the house to shoot a movie, leading to a comedic twist in the storyline.

The film went on to win ‘Best Comedy Movie’ at the Yoruba Film and Music Awards (YOFAMA) in 2014, recognising the outstanding performances of its cast.

Broda Shaggi too

Asake studied Theatre and Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University. When he graduated, he practised this by appearing in Broda Shaggi’s skits and performing in several stage plays.

In one of the skits, he mocked people who often complain about not seeing his songs, yet are quick to spot videos featuring women’s buttocks.

He joked that after he released a song, his mother asked him if Wizkid sang it.

In a skit recorded in 2019, he told Broda Shaggi that he had released a track titled African Something, but admitted that the song didn’t become a hit.

Broda Shaggi laughed and dismissed the song, saying it wasn’t worth it.

In another skit, he performed a comical incantation alongside Broda Shaggi.

Asake’s career gained momentum in 2022 with the release of the single ‘Mr Money’, followed by a remix featuring Zlatan and Peruzzi.

In February 2022, singer Olamide signed him to YBNL Records. That same month, Asake released his debut extended play ‘Ololade’, which included his breakthrough track ‘Omo Ope’ featuring Olamide, and the single ‘Sungba’, which was promoted by Olaitan Salaudeen.

By July 2022, Asake secured a distribution deal with Empire. Since then, he has remained in the spotlight and achieved historic milestones.

In August 2023, he sold out the O2 Arena in London, making a dramatic entrance by arriving in a helicopter. The following month, in September 2023, he became the first African artiste to headline and sell out a concert at the Barclays Centre in New York City.

On 1 February 2024, Asake appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, performing live during the episode aired, expanding his reach to a wider American audience.

Watch the video here

