Nigerians knew little about Mike Adenuga’s lifestyle until a recent picture surfaced, and he preferred it that way.

The billionaire, also known as ‘The Bull’ in Nigeria’s business circle for his resilience, has successfully kept his life away from the public. However, this picture offers a rare insight into his routine.

The picture posted by Reno Omokri, a former presidential spokesperson, on Sunday, announcing his visit to the business tycoon, gives fine details about the life of Nigeria’s ‘quiet’ billionaire.

Mr Adenuga is the owner of the country’s second-largest mobile phone network.

The billionaire, who has established himself in the telecommunications and energy sector, prefers privacy over showmanship.

The tycoon’s approach contradicts some of his contemporaries’ flamboyant displays of wealth.

The picture

The social media post includes a picture of the two men in an opulent, gold-themed office space.

Mr Adenuga sat behind a lavish desk, dressed in a vibrant yellow-orange plaid shirt with an embroidered crest on the pocket. He was neither in a suit, ‘Agbada,’ nor any flamboyant clothing popular with people of his calibre—a reminder that status needs no dress code.

Though not consistent with typical or modern office space, the office setting whispers intentionality with its gold-tinted woodwork. It has a velvet-draped curtain in royal hues and navy and red layers, evoking wealth and aesthetics.

The desk, packed with personal items, offers an insight into one of the wealthiest Nigerian daily rhythms – focused and intensely private.

Sitting atop the desk is a red-top container, cleaning products like disinfectant wipes and facial tissues, showing that his hygiene is a priority. Also, Olbas oil, often used for nasal relief, hints at attentiveness to health.

Behind him is a pair of towering antelope horns, stretched behind his red leather seat and a nearby portrait. In African culture, horns are not merely decorative. They symbolise authority, resilience, and heritage appreciation. This could also mean that the ‘Otunba Apesin’ of the Ijebu clan are wildlife lovers or perhaps enjoy hunting.

Analogue meets digital

President Bola Tinubu celebrated him on his 72nd birthday for “disrupting the billing template in the telecommunications sector. By pioneering per-second billing, Glo expanded telephony and digital access to millions of Nigerians.”

Despite being immersed in a digital world, his workspace is a nexus between traditional and modern.

On his desk lies a notepad with handwritten notes, which shows he is still engaged with pen and paper.

The image posted shows no desktop computer or laptop on his desk. But a gold-tone bowl is filled with rubber bands and paper clip holders.

Two landline phones, two modern phones (one of which is undoubtedly a smartphone), a manual calculator and a small phone popularly called ‘palasa’ (bottom phone) occupy the square-shaped desk with a small pile of documents showing how the billionaire straddles both digital and traditional workflow.

A small picture of the younger Adenuga attached to the portrait in the room reads, “Nigeria’s oil man,” testifying to his ownership of Conoil Producing, an indigenous oil exploration company.

Little is known about his marital life, but he appears to be a family man with his wedding band on the traditional ring finger on his left hand.

The lamp behind him could be a backup power supply for emergencies or suggest late working hours.

The man, Adenuga

According to Forbes, the 72-year-old is the second richest person in Nigeria. His net worth is estimated at 6.2 billion dollars.

In 2016, he was conferred with the Ghanaian national award of ‘Companion Of The Star of Ghana’, the highest national honour in Ghana

Two years later, he was honoured by the French government and conferred with the French National Commander of the French Legion.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding his passing and his recent birthday anniversary again brought him to the fore.

In November, a false rumour of his death gathered momentum on social media, with some users even posting his portrait as an obituary. However, his friend, Dele Momodu, quickly debunked the rumour.

In 2011, Nigerian veteran journalists Mike Awoyinfa and Dimgba Igwe announced they were publishing an unauthorised biography of Mr Adenuga.

However, the book did not make a stand as the ‘Otunba Apesin’ of the Ijebu clan, who wants his personal life away from public glare, reportedly bought every copy of Mike Adenuga, Africa’s Business Guru.

