The Lagos State Police Command says it will prosecute 23 teenagers arrested for allegedly terrorising traders and residents around the Ishaga, Awolowo, and Ojuwoye markets in the Mushin area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspects, aged between 14 and 16, were arrested during a raid on identified black spots and criminal hideouts on Monday.

According to the statement, the arrests followed multiple complaints from members of the public about incidents of assaults, harassment, and theft reportedly carried out in broad daylight by groups of teenagers.

“The Lagos State Police Command appreciates the feedback and concerns raised by members of the Mushin community regarding the recent incidents of daylight assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and innocent members of the public,” Mr Hundeyin said.

“Raids of criminal hideouts and identified black spots were carried out yesterday (Monday) in Ishaga, Awolowo and Ojuwoye markets, where 23 of the miscreants responsible for the assaults, harassment and stealing from shops and innocent people in the Mushin area were arrested. They are currently being investigated and will soon be charged in court.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, had directed the deployment of additional tactical squads to the affected areas to prevent further attacks.

“The Commissioner of Police has promptly deployed more Police Tactical Squads, Police Mobile Force personnel, and other conventional police teams to Mushin and adjoining areas to checkmate the activities of these miscreants and bring them to justice,” the statement read.

Mr Hundeyin encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, assuring that officers had been instructed to respond swiftly to distress calls.

Although the police did not specify the exact charges the minors may face, the arrests have drawn attention to the growing concern over youth involvement in street crime in parts of Lagos.

Mushin, a densely populated area with a history of gang-related violence, has often seen clashes involving teenage groups around major markets.

The Lagos State Child Rights Law, which prohibits the criminalisation of children under certain conditions, mandates special procedures when minors conflict with the law.

It remains unclear how the arrested teenagers will be handled per that law.

