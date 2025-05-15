Nigerian international superstar Tems has set another record as she’s set to receive another RIAA certification.

As reported by the popular American music chart news platform Chart Data, Tems’ hit single ‘Love Me Jeje’ has surpassed 500K units in sales in the United States. This makes the single eligible for an RIAA gold certification.

The recognition comes barely three months after she recently added four new RIAA certifications to her collection.

Since 1958, the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) has celebrated artistes whose music captivates generations and hits significant US streaming and sales thresholds.

The RIAA has clear and established certification requirements: 500,000 units for Gold, 1 million for Platinum, 2 million for multi-platinum, and 10 million for Diamond.

This remarkable feat further solidifies Tems’ position as one of the highest RIAA-certified Nigerian artistes.

Love Me Jeje

‘Love Me Jeje’ is one of Tems’ biggest hit songs. It won her Best African Song Performance award at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony, her second Grammy award.

Released in April 2024, PREMIUM TIMES had reviewed and labelled the song a brotherhood between three generations. Furthermore, the song beautifully bridges the gap between three generations. Where one can’t relate to the verse, they’d relate to the chorus, and that’s an intelligent approach to songwriting and delivery”

In a testament to her immense fame, Tems was one of the stars who graced the 2025 MET Gala.

On the red carpet, she emphasized that African music is a rich tapestry of genres, more than just Afrobeats, and she is eager to see other genres follow in the path of global recognition.

She clarified that other genres can follow in the path of Afrobeats to become global sounds.

Tems’ success in the United States is a result of her international relationships and collaborations with heavyweight stars like Beyoncé, Drake, and Future. These connections have not only expanded her reach but also enriched her music.

More feats

She was recently nominated for the American Music Award and won the Record of the Year prize at the 17th Headies Awards.

Her hit single “Free Mind” has been certified two times platinum by the RIAA and has sold over 2 million units in the United States.

The song peaked at number 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with an impressive 26-week run.

Her song “Higher” has reached a million units in sales, earning two platinum plaques off her debut EP “For Broken Ears.

Her collaboration with Brent Faiyaz, “Found”, and her BET-winning single “Me & U” off her debut album “Born In The Wild” have both been certified gold by the RIAA.g

Tems is the most certified Nigerian female artiste in the US.

