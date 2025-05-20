Music star Inetimi Odom, known as Timaya, has revealed a unique strategy for his early career. He sold an album to two music marketers, earning him a spotlight in the Nigerian music industry and showcasing his entrepreneurial skills and resourcefulness.

In ‘Talks Record Deals and Music Business’, a significant episode of Afrobeats Intelligence, a popular platform for in-depth discussions about the music industry, hosted by OkayAfrica, Timaya revealed that his dealings with two music marketers at Alaba on one album earned him more collaborations and popularity at the early stage of his music career.

While narrating his music career breakthrough, Timaya said: “I sold my first album for N500,000 at Alaba market, then I duplicated parts of the same album and sold it to another to increase my popularity in Lagos and other parts of the country.”

According to the songwriter, his dealings with two marketers preceded many collaborations and the popularity he gained in later parts of his career.

The 44-year-old said: “When I signed the deal with him (first marketer), I took the money and took the lead line of the album to another marketer, because I realised the lines are for the big boys in the market, which is hidden.

“I gave them N11,000 and put Timaya and Dem Mama with Ogologomma again on piracy on a mixtape. This led to many collaborations, and I sold my second work for N24 million.” He confessed.

“This guy (first marketer) did not have the strength to push the album on this side (Lagos), but this other guy on this line has the strength to push.” The songwriter explained.

Speaking further on the scenarios that brought him to the limelight, the Dem Mama Records boss said: “I did door-to-door promo in Lagos and Port Harcourt to sell printed copies of my CDs. Sometimes, I did follow a live band, the likes of a backup singer, and when they paid me, I’d go to Maryland, where a lot of people go to print CDs.

“After the CDs are printed, I will send them to the motor park. I went out with a small bag, and that is how I started giving my CDs to anyone I heard playing music, ” he said.

Timaya further stated that he had never engaged in any work except music. The Ukwu crooner said, “I have never been under a record label, worked for anyone, or received a salary; it is just music.

“I believe so much in myself. There was no plan B. I never thought there was anything I would have done aside from music. Because I feel satisfied. Till now, if you give me N10 billion now, I’ll feel excited, but if I make that money through music, I feel blessed. It holds a deeper value,” he stated.

Music promotion cost

In addition, while expressing changes in drive for his music-making career, the dancehall and ragga superstar stated, “It is still the same passion, but now it is the money.

“Do you know how much it costs to shoot a video now to promote one song? To promote just one song, you need nothing less than $ 100000, and you are not certain it would blow, ” he lamented.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Timaya’s lamentation over the soaring costs of music video production and promotion on 25 October 2024, which, according to him, now exceed ₦100 million.

The singer said the recent high cost of music production and promotion has made ‘money’ a part of his passion for making music.

He said, “Though it is easy to blow now, do you know what it takes to have your song played on the radio? But, you might be crazy in your room today, and that will blow.

“These days, a lot of singers get a lot of songwriters, these songwriters do not even give you the song that matches you, they give you what they believe would sell.

“We are beginning to see a lot more decentralised creativity where people can give creativity as a service, they can go to creativity labour services and say, ‘Hey, I want an album.’” He stated.

Timaya’s career

Timaya rose to fame in 2005 with his breakout single, ’Dem Mama,’ which highlighted the struggles of the Niger Delta. His debut album ‘True Story’ followed in 2007, which cemented his place in the Nigerian music scene.

Timaya’s energetic style and socially conscious lyrics quickly set him apart, earning him a strong fan base and critical acclaim, especially after venturing into Dancehall music.

Over the years, Timaya has released multiple successful albums and hit singles like ‘Plantain Boy,’ ‘Bum Bum,’ and ‘Sanko,’ becoming one of Africa’s most consistent hit makers.

He founded his label, DM Records, a platform that has helped to launch the careers of artists like Patoranking, demonstrating his commitment to nurturing talent in the industry.

Timaya remains a prominent figure in African music and has received numerous awards and nominations. He is known for his longevity, streetwise lyrics, and infectious rhythms.

