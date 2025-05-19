The South African government has deported Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian televangelist and senior pastor of Jesus Dominion International (JDI), based in Durban.

The 66-year-old was arrested by South Africa’s priority crimes unit, the Hawks, on 20 April 2017 at Port Elizabeth International Airport. He was accused of heinous crimes, including rape, racketeering, and human trafficking, allegations that shook the nation.

He was tried for eight years but was acquitted of all 32 charges on 2 April and subsequently released from prison.

According to a Sunday report by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Mr Omotoso agreed to be deported following his re-arrest by immigration authorities in East London (a city on the southeastern coast of South Africa) on 10 May.

Dressed in a grey hooded jacket, black track pants, and sunglasses, the pastor boarded a 3:10 p.m. flight to Lagos.

The founder of the 24-hour satellite TV station Ancient of Days Broadcasting Network (ADBN) arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport just midday on a flight from King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

The author of ‘How to Enjoy Health and Wealth and Longevity’ was escorted by police from the domestic arrivals terminal to the international departures terminal, where he waited to board his flight.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs confirmed that Mr Omotoso will be barred from re-entering the country for five years.

Mr Omotoso was expected to arrive in Lagos at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

As of press time, it remained unconfirmed whether the pastor had arrived in Nigeria.

Backstory

In an April 2025 report, the BBC revealed that a witness who testified in court in 2018 alleged that Mr Omotoso raped her when she was just 14 years old.

However, the Eastern Cape High Court ruled Mr Omotoso not guilty, citing serious procedural failings by the prosecution.

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) admitted that former prosecutors mishandled the case and failed to cross-examine the defendants adequately.

The NPA also stated it was reviewing its legal options, adding that the prolonged trial duration was partly due to numerous legal applications filed by Mr Omotoso.

His co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, were also acquitted of all charges.

Mr Omotoso’s case became South Africa’s first high-profile rape trial to be televised live, in a country grappling with endemic sexual violence.

The proceedings, which drew widespread public attention, sparked a national debate over victims’ rights, judicial impartiality, and the role of televised court cases in serving or hindering justice, engaging the public in these crucial issues.

