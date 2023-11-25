Talented Nigerian rapper Nanle, real name Nanle Joel, will release his debut album, “Unorthodox” on 29 November.
The album will feature collaborations with Jesse Jags, Ice Prince, BOC, and others.
To mark the occasion, the rapper hosted a listening party on 24 November at Kruiseyard in Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.
Fans, music enthusiasts, and industry professionals gathered for a first-hand experience of his musical journey.
Recently, the rapper released an official music video for his recent single “Young Don,” produced by a Russian producer, Midmind, while Suka Sounds worked on the sound engineering.
Nanle started his musical journey in 2013 and has gained recognition with remarkable singles such as ”On a Base to Score”.
Born and raised in Jos, Plateau State, he remains an independent solo artist, choosing not to align himself with any record label.
Nanle, who resides in Istanbul, continues to express optimism about the future of the Nigerian music industry.
