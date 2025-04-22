Controversial Nigerian artiste Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, always finds a way to be in the news for the most controversial reasons.

Barely two days after coming online to thank Burna Boy for gifting him a whopping 20 million naira, Portable has called him out for snubbing his calls and messages afterwards.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Burna Boy gifted Portable N20 million after he defeated Speed Darlington, aka ‘Akpi’, in a recent celebrity boxing match in Lagos. Burna Boy has been at loggerheads with Speed Darlington.

Burna Boy is in the habit of being generous to his enemy’s enemy. Recall that Darlington and Burna Boy have been locked in a feud which dates back to October 2024. It began in October 2024 after Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s connection to Diddy, who faced FBI issues. It led to public spats and social media jabs before Burna Boy arrested Speed Darlington.

Darlington was released in January after two months in prison. Also in January, Burna Boy had a messy viral feud with Cubana Chief Priest. To spite the latter, Burna Boy gifted Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged brother $30,000 in a viral video. In another display of generosity, he promised to support Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Call out

In a new video message trending on social media, Portable said he needs more from Burna Boy than the N20 million cash gift.

He explained that he really wants the Grammy-winning artist to collaborate with him on a song. “What I really need from him is a verse,” he said. He further asked rhetorically, “Why are you so stingy with your replies?”

Portable said, “Burna Boy gave me 20 million naira, but he won’t reply to my DMS on Instagram, pick up my calls, or even link me. I don’t even have his number. The 20M will finish.”

He lamented that Burna Boy is not replying to his messages or picking up his calls.

The Nigerian street-hop king is known for always seizing every opportunity to feature with a top artiste. This news of his wanting a collaboration with Burna Boy was not unexpected after Burna gifted him N20 million.

The 31-year-old became popular as his “Zazie Zeh” became a national sensation. This has garnered him features with top Nigerian international acts like Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, and Skepta.

In 2022, he was nominated in two categories at the Headies Awards: Rookie of the Year and Best Street Artiste.

Though his personal life may be chaotic, Portable keeps growing in his craft as one of Naija’s rising stars in our music industry.

