It is no longer news that controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola has been released from prison following Fuji star Saheed Osupa’s withdrawal of a legal case against him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Osupa, in a statement issued by his media aide, Busari Babatunde, announced that he would no longer pursue the case against the ‘Spider-Man’ crooner, who was remanded on Monday after failing to meet bail conditions set by Magistrate Sunday Adeniyi.

However, hours after his release, the 31-year-old singer sparked a buzz on social media when his new look went viral.

The Ogun-born artiste, previously known for his distinctive and colourful hairstyles, surprised many by debuting a clean-shaven look that quickly became a topic of online discussion.

Beyond his appearance, Portable—who rose to fame with his hit track ‘Zazuu Zeh’ featuring singer Olamide and dancer Poco Lee—declared himself ‘repentant’ and expressed his readiness to turn over a new leaf.

Portable wrote on his Instagram Story, “Alhamdulillah for everything. Big thanks to all my lovers. Zazzuh! I’m sorry for everything. If I’ve wronged you, there’s glory in it. To those praying for me and pleading on my behalf — you shall not fall. Only God I’ve never seen. I am a star, and God sent me because He loves me, and I love everybody.”

Apology

Additionally, Portable apologised to the 55-year-old Osupa. He wrote, “God bless you, sir (Osupa). I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on his Instagram page, the singer revealed that he resolved virtually with the ‘Fuji Fa Disco’ hitmaker.

The reconciliation was facilitated by renowned showbiz promoter Kehinde Adegbite, known as Mallam Yankee, CEO of Yankee Entertainment, who doubled as Portable’s new management company.

Mallam Yankee appreciated those who intervened in resolving the matter—particularly Daddy Showkey, Pasuma Wonder, Abu Abel, Sheikh Labeeb, Bankulli, Dr Ezekiel Adamu, Bankhead, and many others.

Reactions

The singer’s newly debuted look and recent release sparked comments among netizens.

Below are some of the comments.

He come be like mechanic apprentice — FobeCyril (@fobecyril) April 15, 2025

Portable go still enter another problem next week..person wey still get fight with Akpi — (@the_huncho_) April 15, 2025

I first think say na filter. I con remember say mr wacko is coming from ogba — Milano Michy (@Miichy_milano) April 15, 2025

Prison people don barb portable his hair — ALABI NOT PASUMA (@AjibolaFaisol01) April 15, 2025

PrIson Don Humble Zazuu Portable new look after leaving Oke Kuraa Prison Ilorin, Kwara State few yours ago spark massive Reactions. pic.twitter.com/cVtsqD7JdW — Niyi Daniels (@_Niyidaniels) April 15, 2025

This guy too ugly — ☦️ (@olabisof_lag23) April 15, 2025

E no get any skin care routine wey fit make this guy skin fresh — Ugo (@Ugooflagos) April 15, 2025

Background

This newspaper reported that Portable was remanded after the Kwara State Police Command arrested him in response to a petition filed by Osupa.

In the petition, Portable was alleged of criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, and the use of abusive and insulting language.

The petition followed a dispute over copyright infringement. This newspaper reported that Osupa flagged Portable’s song, ‘Fuji Shakushaku’, leading to its removal from Apple Music.

The 31-year-old singer released the track in 2023 and took to social media to call out Osupa.

Dissatisfied with the situation, Portable posted a series of videos on his Instagram page in March criticising Osupa, referring to him as ‘big for nothing.’

However, after repeated calls for an apology, Portable publicly apologised to Osupa.

He attributed his outburst to the frustration he felt over the removal of his song from streaming platforms.

