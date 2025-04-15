It was an evening of anticipation, excitement and energetic music as emerging Afrobeats artist Harcher hosted the official premiere of his latest singles, Love and Jo Si, at Westend Sports Bar, Akowonjo, Lagos.

Bullion Records, in partnership with FlexNation, organised the event, which drew fans, key music industry figures, and media representatives.

DJ Flex’s music filled the venue with creative energy from the moment the red carpet opened.

The highlight of the night was Harcher’s electrifying live performance of the new tracks, which he described as deeply personal works drawn from both “fantasy and experience.”

“Jo Si is me stamping my foot in the industry. It’s about turning up the party and bringing vibes,” he said.

“Love was written from an experience. I want people to feel something real.”

Clad in a colourful ensemble and exuding confidence, Harcher delivered a commanding performance that left little doubt about his stage presence and rising influence in the music scene.

Before the show started, Femi Elegbede, Managing Director of Bullion Records, described the young artiste as “versatile, original, and on his lane.”

He added that the premiere marked the beginning of bigger plans for Harcher, including an upcoming extended play (EP) release and international performances.

“He’s not going with the flow — he’s creating his own,” Mr Elegbede said. “This is just the beginning. His next stop is the Afrobeats Festival in London, where he will perform at the OVO Arena, Wembley, this July.”

Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, CEO of Bullion Records, echoed that sentiment, saying the label is committed to nurturing talent from the ground up.

“Harcher is full of talent. Our mission is to discover and promote talent. This is his moment, and we are proud to showcase him to the world,” Mr Oguntoyinbo said.

“His EP will drop in July with nearly 20 tracks. Fans can expect a lot more in the months ahead.”

New tracks

The event successfully introduced Love and Jo Si to a live audience, reaffirming Harcher’s appeal as a promising act in Nigeria’s competitive Afrobeats industry.

Both tracks are already available across major streaming platforms.

As for Harcher, the journey is just beginning.

“It hasn’t been easy,” he said, reflecting on his early days.

“But consistency is key. I started writing songs in JSS2, and I haven’t looked back. This is only the start. Expect more music, shows, and collaborations— locally and internationally.”

With his blend of storytelling, stage presence, and ambition, Harcher’s premiere was not only a celebration of two new tracks but a clear signal of his intentions to carve out space on the global stage.

