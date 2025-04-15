Nollywood actress and film producer Laide Bakare has continued her tirade against her industry colleague, Eniola Badmus.

On Sunday, at the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s movie Owambe Thieves at Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, the duo had a mild altercation that has now escalated.

At a movie premiere, a video showed her confronting her colleague, Eniola Badmus. Both actresses are known to hold political appointments.

In the video, both actors are seen arguing above the loud music while a man who appears to be a bouncer at the event attempts to separate them.

Laide asked Eniola, who currently serves as a Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, if she was mentally okay. Eniola gave her a sharp look before walking away.

Following the altercation, Laide took to Instagram to post private messages between her and Eniola.

In the conversation, Eniola accused Laide of sharing a photo of her, which she said “doesn’t look well”.

“Don’t bring your terrible animalistic behaviour around me,” Eniola wrote in the message.

Many questions

Angered by her colleague’s message, Laide, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Entertainment, held an hour-long live session on Instagram to address the issue.

According to her, Eniola, who was once on the plus size, is known for always putting people down.

In the video, in which she mainly spoke Yoruba, Laide said that she has known Eniola for 25 years.

She said, “I made you. I’m not bragging. I made you. Why do you want to paint me black?”

Laide also said that the ‘Omo Ghetto’ actress has been bullying her, knowing that she is prone to not reacting.

Among other things, she accused Eniola of avoiding camera sessions with her because they were not friends.

“She has done it more than ten times. I have proof… I don’t have to be everywhere. Most of the time, I don’t go to places because I don’t have to. Why would you want the world to see me as a bad person?

“Everything you have in you, and you are exhibiting it every time, God will pay you multiplefold. Because it was out of genuine love over 20 years ago that I invested in you,” the 54-year-old actress said.

Jaded past

It is not the first time the duo has fallen out.

In 2022, Laide acquired a house and decided to buy two cars to match the colour of her home.

Eniola reportedly threw a friendly sub at Laide when she wrote, “Pele o! Larinlodu”.

In her latest live video, Bakare also recalled how Eniola tried to bully her despite ignoring her WhatsApp messages when she was invited to the housewarming.

Repeat Offender (?)

Meanwhile, another actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, called out Eniola for body shaming her last Saturday.

She was responding to a comment made by Eniola on one of her recent social media posts, in which she commented on Aiyeola’s receding hairline.

The “Ghetto Bred” actress commented, “Ope, where is your front hair?” in a video posted by Aiyeola on her Instagram page.

Responding to her, Aiyeola said, “You used to be an image of ridicule and body shaming online. To now think that you, who once experienced the hurt and pain of body shaming, could come under my video to do the same thing.

“You have never promoted anything that has to do with me before, but for you to come under my post to drop this comment, I swear you are an animal. Do you think beauty is about physical appearance? You are ignorant. And I pity people who have you around as their friend.”

No response

Although Eniola has yet to respond to any of the ongoing events, she slammed her colleagues subtly.

The actress posted a reel of herself with Burna Boy’s ‘Update’ as its soundtrack.

The opening lyrics are, “Dem no fit touch my energy,” which some of her fans have interpreted as a response to her fellow actresses.

Meanwhile, fans of both actresses have since taken sides and have been airing their opinions on the issue.

Why is Eniola having trying to cause wahala with the other actresses? What’s she feeling like? Last week it was Opeyemi Ayeola, this week it’s Laide. — Abimbola⛱️ (@Queenie_Bim) April 14, 2025

I think the genesis of the feud between Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare started when Laide launched her book and posted her outfit on the gram that looked really funny, even I laughed when I saw it.

I think Eniola dropped a funny comment under the post which Laide took badly — McDreamy (@honeytslim) April 15, 2025

But that Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare confrontation looks staged 🤣 I mean, Eniola Badmus almost laughed 🌚🌚 Nigerians are easily fooled! Why will Eniola who is now working with the federal government, want to get dragged or involved in such a manner in public?? — 💫🎙️ Moyosorekristi 🎙️💫 (@VoiceOfMo) April 14, 2025

This drama between eniola badmus and laide bakare is sort of something Eniola Ajao the producer of the movie they fight at her movie we like Y’all remember her and bobrisky then

The movie na sold out already

Owambe thieves out on Thursday I guess — Ayinde (@AfricaManOrijo1) April 14, 2025

