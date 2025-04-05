On Wednesday, nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, officially debuted in the music scene with the release of his first single, ‘More Money.’

The track, featuring BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce, was executed by Afrobeats sensation Davido and dropped on Wednesday to coincide with his 37th birthday.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, the nightlife mogul explained his reason for venturing into music despite his already-established success in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

“I am creative. I can do anything I put my mind on—I see myself as a universal charger,” the Imo-born stated.

“I can charge an iPhone, a Samsung, an Itel and so on. So, I feel it’s the right time to do this (music). I’ve been occupying a large space in the entertainment world, from nightclubs to restaurants and lounges. Now, it’s time for my voice to be heard.”

According to Cubana, More Money is not a one-off. He describes himself as a craftsman and insists that music is another medium to express his creativity.

“Music is pure craft, and I’m a craftsman,” he declared. “I’m not stopping. Beyond the numbers, ‘musician’ should be added to my profile. I’m not backing down or stopping. Wait for my next song.”

The upbeat single, which he describes as “Afro Gyration Gbedu,” is heavily inspired by Nigerian street culture and aims to get people dancing.

With its robotic beats and rhythmic chants, More Money celebrates themes of wealth, ambition, and relentless drive.

“Releasing this song looks so good,” he said, reacting to the early reception. “The numbers out there are giving me a lot of hope. It’s a lot of energy to know that hard work pays. I’ve been working on this single for a while now. And a big shoutout to my brother Davido for making this look so easy.”

Davido’s input

On social media, Cubana Chief Priest was full of praise for Davido, sharing a heartfelt tribute in the caption of his song announcement: “The Legend Himself Made Sure We Made A Classic.”

Davido, for his part, confirmed his involvement in the production and creative process, revealing, “I executively produced CP’s new song, which is coming out on his birthday. I sat him down and directed him well.”

Cubana was effusive when asked how it felt having Davido take the reins on his debut project. “Davido is a blessing to my life, sent from God—and he’s doing his work,” he said.

Clinching Headies?

Cubana Chief Priest also spoke on the significance of platforms like the Headies, particularly now that the awards ceremony has returned to Nigeria after being hosted abroad.

“Headies is doing a great job. It’s our heritage and culture, and having it back in Nigeria was the best decision,” he remarked. “This platform is what we have as Nigerians musically. We should elevate it so people celebrate it as much as the Grammys.”

Interestingly, the newly minted musician revealed he is eyeing a Headies nomination next year.

“Headies mean a lot to us as Nigerians, and as I’m talking to you, it’s one of my aspirations,” he said. “I can’t wait to see myself on the nominations list someday. I’ve got a series of new music coming—I’m not stopping. We just got started.”

Backstory

In January, the 37-year-old businessman announced his ambitious plans to release a full-length music album in 2025, a surprising move for someone best known for his exploits in Nigeria’s nightlife economy.

The announcement came amid his social media feud with Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy.

In one of his posts at the time, Cubana could be seen beaming as he performed More Money in front of a cheering crowd, flanked by Davido.

“I’m going to drop my album this year. Make me join the business. Make sure I show you that I can do anything through Christ who strengthens me,” he said in one of his video messages.

He also teased future collaborations with other Afrobeats stars, such as Peruzzi and Ijele, and his musical collective, the ‘Ogechi Boys.’

Although his debut has sparked mixed reactions—some cheering on his versatility, others sceptical about his longevity in the industry—Cubana Chief Priest appears undeterred, setting his sights on bigger goals.

