Lagos is set to welcome a record number of participants for the upcoming MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays, taking place from 9-12 April across two prominent venues: the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) Sports Complex and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Sports Complex.

The event marks a new milestone for athletics in Lagos State, with an impressive 2,505 athletes registered, making it the highest turnout in the history of the MTN CHAMPS series.

According to the organisers, the championship has received a staggering 6,298 event entries from athletes representing 155 secondary schools, the most ever recorded at an MTN CHAMPS event.

The competition will feature athletes across four key categories: Cadets (Under-14), Youth (Under-17), Juniors (Under-20), and Seniors (open age group).

Among the registered participants are 443 Cadets, 824 Youth athletes, 610 Juniors, and 628 Seniors, with representation also coming from neighbouring West African countries including Benin Republic, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Of the total athletes, 1,598 are male and 907 are female.

The event will run concurrently at both Yabatech and UNILAG sports complexes.

Athletes in the Cadet and Youth categories will compete at the UNILAG Sports Complex from 9 to 11 April before moving to Yabatech on the final day, 12 April.

Meanwhile, Junior and Senior athletes will compete exclusively at Yabatech for all four days of the championship.

To accommodate students from public schools who may be unavailable during the first three days due to academic commitments, organisers have made special provisions for them to compete on 12 April at UNILAG.

This effort underscores the competition’s commitment to inclusivity and broad participation across various educational institutions.

Bib collection for all registered athletes will begin on Monday, 7 April at the National Stadium in Surulere, beside the National Institute of Sports (NIS).

Athletes and schools must collect their bibs no later than Tuesday, 8 April, as this confirms their eligibility and appearance on the official start lists.

Participation requirements for the Cadet, Youth, and Junior categories include the submission of a Parental Consent Form, which must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.

The form can be downloaded from the official website at [www.mtnchamps.com] and must be submitted during bib collection. In addition, athletes in these categories are required to bring a photocopy of a valid identification document that clearly states their date of birth.

Accepted forms of ID include birth certificates, international passports, or school records.

The MTN CHAMPS Grand Final in Uyo is scheduled to take place from 30 April to 3 May with details also available on the official website.

