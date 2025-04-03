Cubana Chief Priest, the renowned nightlife mogul, has made his grand entry into the music scene with his debut single, More Money, featuring BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce.

Released on Wednesday in line with his 37th birthday, the track is part of his upcoming album, CP No Small, and was executively produced by Afrobeats superstar Davido.

Described as ‘Afro Gyration Gbedu,’ ‘More Money’ is heavily influenced by Nigerian street culture and made to get people dancing. With its robotic beats and rhythmic chants, the song captures the vibe of a street party. The celebrity barman even challenged fans, saying, “Make I hear say you no dance,” daring anyone to resist the rhythm.

But a closer look at the lyrics shows that the song celebrates wealth, success, and an unrelenting drive to achieve more.

Lyrics review

The businessman-cum-musician confidently declares that “failure is not an option,” highlighting his growing financial power and stating he will never fail. He emphasises that his wealth is “non-negotiable.”

Using Igbo proverbs like “nwata a na-ayo eze, nwachi mere eze” (a child who plays with kings becomes a king), he portrays himself as someone who has risen to greatness. The call-and-response lyrics with the featured artists further emphasise his ambition, with “More money!” echoing his relentless pursuit of wealth.

The singer also speaks about his hustle, saying he works for himself and his family. He proudly boasts about spending lavishly, reinforcing his status as someone who enjoys the rewards of his success.

Overall, the track boldly declares financial dominance and high social status. Cubana CP positions himself as an unstoppable force, with Igbo expressions symbolising his rise to power and influence. The song celebrates relentless ambition, wealth, and the desire for more success.

Visual review

Accompanying the single’s release, Cubana Chief Priest dropped a visually compelling music video directed by Praise Onyeagwalam, Director Pink, under Pinkline Films. The video embodies the grandeur that defines his lifestyle, featuring opulent settings, striking outfits, and well-choreographed performances.

The scene opens with Cubana arriving in a sleek black car, flanked by his entourage crew in matching black outfits, asserting his power and presence. Featured artists BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce each bring their unique vibe to the track, adding depth to the visuals. The striking moment shows Brown Joel sitting atop a black Jeep, surrounded by his crew, before passing the spotlight to BoyPee, who leads the catchy “Iyororo” chorus.

Traditional Igbo elements are woven into the video, with dancers and percussionists bringing local culture to life. One standout scene zooms in on Cubana’s jaw-dropping extravagant ring before transitioning to a workout segment with men doing push-ups and waving red flags. As the video progresses, the inclusion of Nigerian forex trader Habby Forex and the trio of singers posing beside an Elon Musk Cybertruck adds an unexpected futuristic flair.

The video culminates in an extravagant ball dinner, with Cubana and his crew donning silk suits, tossing dollar bills in the air as guests look in awe. Waiters serve Cubana, and in return, he showers them with cash, reinforcing the theme of abundance throughout the video.

The Bigger Picture: Is More Money Timely?

Cubana Chief Priest’s foray into the music scene with ‘More Money’ is undeniably intriguing, but the question of its staying power looms. The Afro Gyration Gbedu style, once a dominant force in Nigerian music through artistes like Kcee, Flavour, and Phyno, doesn’t hold the same mainstream appeal today—and perhaps not even in eastern Nigeria.

But in gyration’s place, a new wave of sounds led by most Nigerian music stars is taking over, with some having to evolve their original sounds to gain more appeal and follow the move. This shift raises the question: Is ‘More Money’ a fresh take on a fading genre or just a nostalgic throwback that may not resonate with today’s audience?

One of the track’s most substantial assets is the involvement of Afrobeats star Davido, who serves as executive producer. His influence adds credibility and polish to the project, particularly since he confined his supervision to Cubana Chief Priest’s recording sessions.

However, while Davido’s high-energy production and stamp of approval lend weight to the single, it does not necessarily guarantee success. In recent years, even Davido has faced lukewarm reception when sticking to the money-hype gyration formula.

Since its release, the track has sparked a range of reactions. While some fans are drawn to the vibrant beat and celebratory lyrics, others are raising questions about Cubana Chief Priest’s longevity in the music industry. The track showcases his larger-than-life persona, celebrating wealth and success. Yet, in a constantly evolving industry, it feels safe and familiar, leaving uncertainty about its ability to sustain listener interest beyond the initial excitement.

