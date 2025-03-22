Nigerian-American singer Timilẹhin Akinsola, aka Miss Timilehin, has unveiled her latest single, Confidence, and hinted at a potential collaboration with Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Rema.
The song, which dropped on Friday, is her third official release, following Running and “All My Love.”
‘Confidence’, produced by Jamie Icepick, is now available on Spotify, Audiomack, and YouTube. The singer also released the music video on Friday.
Regarding her collaboration plans, Timilehin admitted she has yet to work with any big-name artiste but has her eyes on Rema.
“I haven’t collaborated with any major musician yet, but I would love to make a song with Rema or any other Nigerian star, situation permitting,” she said.
The singer also shared that her biggest musical influences include Michael Jackson, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and Bob Marley.
“Michael Jackson, Fela, and Bob Marley were my earliest influences. They blazed the trail across genres, and I aspire to follow their path in dedication, commitment, and creativity,” she said.
Timilehin, who has spent years honing her craft both in the studio and on stage, is gradually carving a niche in the Afrobeats scene.
Her music, a unique blend of soulful melodies and high-energy rhythms, is a style she hopes will set her apart in the industry.
