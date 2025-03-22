Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is no stranger to working with international artistes.

She has collaborated with Beyoncé, Sam Smith, Remy Ma, and Brandy, and now she has teamed up with British R&B singer Craig David on a new song, ‘Commitment’ released on 26 February.

Produced by Mike Brainchild, the song blends Afrobeats, pop, and R&B. It has a similar vibe to Craig David’s hit song ‘Walking Away’ which was released on 20 November 2000, as the third single from his debut album, ‘Born to Do It.’

‘Commitment’ is a heartfelt ballad exploring relationships’ ups and downs. It highlights the importance of dedication and effort from both partners to make love work.

Lyrics analysis

Much like the lyrics of ‘Walking Away’—’ I’m walking away from the troubles in my life. I’m walking awa, to find a better day’—Craig David opens ‘Commitment’ with the chorus: ‘Every time I show you vibes, you cannot see it/ Every time I tell the truth, you don’t believe it.’

These lines express his frustration over feeling unappreciated in the relationship.

Tiwa Savage responds by explaining her emotional distance: ‘We fell in love instantly. You’re a man on a mission, stacking your paper. So I kept a distance, babe: Though you said I’m a snack, I belong in the pantry/ you do these things to me, Mmm, but I still want it all night. Undo this dress, show me your might.’

Her lyrics suggest that while she acknowledges their love, she has held back due to his ambitions. However, despite the distance, there is still a deep connection.

Both artists emphasise commitment and the sacrifices that come with love. Their voices blend beautifully, creating a soulful and smooth listening experience.

Craig David delivers his signature melodic vocals, which bring warmth to the song. His background in R&B and UK garage adds a modern and sophisticated touch, making the track recognisable to his longtime fans.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage brings raw emotion to her performance, making the themes of love and dedication feel authentic. With her Nigerian R&B influences, she adds a unique flavour, enriching the song with her distinct vocal style and rhythmic delivery.

Song analysis

Craig David begins the song by expressing his frustration over his unreciprocated efforts in the relationship. The song has a memorable and catchy melody that makes it easy to listen to and remember.

His opening complaint about giving so much without getting anything adds to the song’s emotional appeal and increases its chances of becoming widely popular.

‘Commitment’ is a slow, romantic track with a melody that sticks in listeners’ minds. The powerful and emotional vocals convey the depth of the singer’s feelings, which is also reflected in the music video, released on 19 March on YouTube.

The song is well-produced and features a polished, modern R&B sound. The video complements its theme, showing Craig David looking exhausted from putting effort into a relationship that isn’t working.

The song and video create a smooth, engaging atmosphere that enhances its romantic tone. With its professional production and relatable theme, the music resonates with many listeners, adding to its emotional depth.

Flaws

The song’s production creates a smooth and welcoming vibe that adds to its romantic feel. However, some listeners might find the theme and musical style predictable, especially given the title, ‘Commitment.’

Additionally, ‘Commitment’ includes repetitive lyrics and melodies. While this makes the song catchy, it could also feel monotonous to some listeners.

That said, Craig David and Tiwa Savage bring a unique and enjoyable mix of styles. The song is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a romantic ballad that brings warm, heartfelt emotions.

Collaboration

The 43-year-old award-winning singer revealed in an interview on the Capital Xtra podcast that his song was 70 per cent complete when he asked his team for suggestions on who to feature. They recommended Tiwa Savage, a mother of one.

The singer, a longtime fan of Tiwa Savage, praised her as a talented and consistent artist in the music industry. He also commended her for her long-lasting success and exceptional vocals.

Craig David shared that meeting Tiwa Savage for the first time was just as amazing as he had imagined.

He said: “The song was about commitment, a relationship, and what it’s like. At first, everything is great—the romantic phase. But what happens when things get tough? When do you have to dig deep? We wondered, ‘Who could bring this to life?’ And, surprisingly, everyone unanimously said, ‘What about Tiwa Savage?’ I said, ‘Tiwa Savage!’

“Everything fell into place. It was just a matter of reaching out. She responded so graciously. The other day, she told me, ‘Even if the song wasn’t that great—even at 70 per cent done—I still would have jumped on it.’ That, to me, is real love. So she joined in, and before we knew it, we had this song that truly blends both of our worlds. It feels authentic, and it hits the right spot.”

The song is streaming on Audiomack:

Watch the music video here.

