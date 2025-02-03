Nigerian music superstars, Davido, Ayra Starr and fans of sensational singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, have celebrated her for winning the highly coveted Best African Music Performance award at the 2025 Grammys.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tems made history at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles by clinching the Best African Music Performance for her song “Love Me Jeje.”

Notably, Tems was the only African artiste with three nominations across the global music categories. Her debut album, “Born in the Wild,” was up for Best Global Music Album and Best R&B Song for “Burning.”

She emerged victorious in fierce competition, beating strong nominees in the Nigerian-dominated category, including Burna Boy, Davido, and Asake.

Other Nigerian stars nominated for the Grammys included Yemi Alade, Rema and Jordan Adetunji.

Tems, who dedicated the award to her mother, said: “Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me to this team.”

The feat has since generated a buzz on Social media, with excited fans and supporters of the singer sending her congratulatory messages.

Congratulatory messages

Davido and Ayra Starr were also among artistes who sent her felicitations on their X pages for the Grammy big win.

Davido wrote: “Congratulations to my only @chrisbrown! And to the Queen @temsbaby, we are proud of you!”

Ayra Star wrote: “Temssbabyyyyyyy congratulations my love !!!!”

Some elated fans and supporters of the “Love Me Jeje” crooner also celebrate her.

@ekemini_kent wrote: “Congratulations Queen.”

@ehis_goldtime wrote: “The game is still on. Congratulations, Tems baby.”

@NuJhayhne wrote: “Congratulations to the queen of afrobeats. It is completely deserved.”

@Ivensplaisir wrote: “Tems is on fire. Her talent speaks volumes. African music is truly reaching new heights.”

@izrel1800 wrote: “The world knows there’s a crack in this jam, Tems. Well deserved”

@Rhaenyra729 wrote: “Cheers to Tems achievement”

@jaay4real wrote: “Well-deserved Grammy, congratulations temilade.”

@osidagoat wrote: “THE GREATEST AFRICAN FEMALE ARTISTE”

NAN reports that the award marks Tem’s second Grammy win, and she now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait For U’ with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake.

(NAN)

