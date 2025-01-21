On Tuesday, embattled Nigerian singer Speed Darlington regained freedom after two months in police custody.
His lawyer, Stanley Alieke, broke the news on his Instagram page alongside photos of the controversial singer spotting a new look.
He wrote: “Delighted to announce that our client, Mr Darlington Achakpo Aka Speed Darlington (Akpi), has regained his freedom after two months of illegal incarceration.
“For the record, as his team of lawyers, we will be exploring every angle of the law to ensure that he gets justice for his fundamental human right, which was deprived of him by the Nigerian Police Force and for the unfair/ unjust treatment he was subjected to.”
Mr Alieke also said they would “ensure Darlington gets justice for his fundamental human rights, which were deprived of him by the Nigerian Police Force”.
Backstory
Darlington’s arrest stemmed from a feud with Burna Boy in October 2024 after he mocked Burna Boy’s connection to Diddy, who faced FBI issues. This led to a diss track, Baby Oil, which gained popularity on Spotify Nigeria.
The conflict escalated when Darlington demanded an apology from Burna Boy’s mother and ₦12 million. He was later arrested on 27 November 2024 during a performance in Owerri. The ongoing case will now resume on 27 January.
Meanwhile, a week ago, the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the ₦300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Speed Darlington against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.
Justice Musa Liman set the new date to 27 January last Monday after Audu Garba, counsel for the IGP, requested “additional time to review a further affidavit served by Darlington’s lawyer, Abubakar Marshall, in open court”.
