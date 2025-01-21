On Monday, an unnamed group of Northern Nigerians led by Jamilu Majia and Adams Funtua organised a luncheon to celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Mr Majia, a musician, composed and released a music video in November 2024 to drum up support for Mr Trump during the build-up to the presidential election.

In the music video posted on his TikTok page, he extolled Mr Trump and urged Americans to vote for his return to the White House.

In the music video, children hold American flags and wear customised vests while singing about Mr Trump.

However, the luncheon video he posted on his TikTok to celebrate Mr Trump’s inauguration sparked mixed reactions and raised questions among netizens.

He posted the viral video with the caption, “Congratulations, Mr President #Trump Inaugural Luncheon in Nigeria.”

A video from the gathering continues to trend online.

The one-minute, thirty-one-second video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showcased jubilant Hausa participants singing in their native language, clapping, and expressing joy in honour of the occasion.

The video featured attendees dressed in traditional Hausa attire, a dignitaries’ table adorned with juice, Coke, and water, and a banner in the background that read, “Congratulations, Mr. President. Trump’s inauguration.”

Set amidst vibrant decorations, the celebration included traditional Nigerian cuisine, such as jollof rice and suya, creating a lively atmosphere filled with cultural pride and festivity.

A special song was composed for Mr Trump in Hausa, accompanied by English subtitles. In the video, which had sparked discussions about the global interest in American politics, attendees stood, clapped, and danced enthusiastically to the song.

A woman and children were also seen at the front of the dignitaries’ table, singing, clapping, and dancing in unison with the celebratory crowd.

The song’s lyrics praised Mr Trump’s boldness and commitment, describing him as a great leader chosen by God.

They sang, “In God, we trust Africa; in God, we trust America. Oh! Hail Donald Trump, the American President. Oh! Hail Donald Trump, America. We’re all in support. Donald Trump is the President. The great leader, Trump, may God uplift your dignity.

“God chose you, made you, and protected you. Always take care of your supporters. America loves you. Oh, hail Donald Trump. Africa is also praising you, Asia is praising you, the Middle East is praising you, and Latin America is praising you. Everyone supports you, and everyone believes in you, Donald Trump.”

Not the first time

This newspaper gathered that it was not the first time Nigerians celebrated Mr Trump in election-related matters. They celebrated him after he won the presidential election in November 2024.

More so, in November 2020, a rally was held in Onitsha, Anambra State, to drum support for the 78-year-old when he sought a reelection. During the event, a group organised a pro-Trump rally to mobilise support for him.

The group, consisting primarily of women and youths, marched through the streets while singing victory songs for Trump, whom they believed deserved another term in office.

Dressed in white and blue uniforms, they waved the United States flag alongside banners and placards bearing inscriptions such as “Make America Great Again” and “President Trump: America needs a man like you.”

Mr Trump tweeted about the rally, captioning it: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honour!”

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

However, Mr Trump of the Republican Party lost his re-election bid to the immediate past President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

This newspaper earlier reported that two prominent Nigerians, William Kumuyi, founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, and renowned gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey, ministered during Mr Trump’s inauguration.

Mr Kumuyi led a prayer session at President Trump’s Inaugural Prayer and Praise Convocation on Sunday in Washington, D.C., while Mr Bassey performed at the inaugural prayer breakfast. The prayer breakfast is a non-political, faith-based event held every four years before the swearing-in of a new administration.

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, drawing positive and negative comments.

What wont i see in Nigeria? Is Trump their papa abi they have studied his policies and found out that it wont have negative effects on them. Ok ooo, I hope they wont abuse him at the end — Olayiwola Agoro (@layibola) January 21, 2025

I hope they know that Trump will not give them visa — Official Chibu (@officialchibu) January 21, 2025

This shows that Northerners knows what they are doing, everybody knows @realDonaldTrump is a serious Pres. who comes to moves US forward and this is the dreams of these Jigawa people on Nigeria, kudos to them. — abdullahi musa (@abdullahimusa71) January 21, 2025

Mumu people full Nigeria aje — Abayomi ike Adudu (@bayoreigns) January 21, 2025

May world peace and prosperity drive this celebration every day for the next four years and beyond. — MarQuita (@Skiiryne) January 21, 2025

But nobody organized a part to celebrate Bola Amed in his own county — TEECEE (@Cee_TeeCee) January 21, 2025

We’re not fully ok as a people, this we have to admit. — unscathed (@spongersteven) January 21, 2025

