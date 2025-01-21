Renowned gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey ministered on Monday at the inaugural prayer breakfast for Donald Trump, the newly sworn-in President of the United States of America.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Trump invited Bassey to minister at the inaugural prayer breakfast, a non-political, faith-based event held every four years before the swearing-in of a new administration.

The programme, hosted by Merrie Turner, President and Hostess of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, serves as a platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the president’s office and the nation’s government.

This event, which takes place once every four years before the inauguration ceremony as a breakfast prayer meeting ahead of each new administration, has been attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

The celebrated gospel musician, the only Nigerian and African artiste on the lineup, captivated attendees with songs glorifying Jesus at the event in Washington, DC.

As the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, an annual worship concert streamed on social media that connects millions of worshipers worldwide, Bassey delivered a powerful rendition of his song, ‘See What the Lord Has Done.’

Bassey prayed for God to use Trump as His vessel in a two-minute, five-second video posted on the Favoured Christian Zone YouTube page and later posted by the singer on his Instagram page.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Akwa Ibom-born gospel artiste, known for worship songs like ‘Imela’, ‘Onise Iyanu’ and ‘Olowogbogboro’ prayed in his music for Jesus to guide the White House and for God’s glory to be revealed in the nation.

Ministration

The 44-year-old sang: “Take this nation up and have Your way. We’re just Your vessels and nothing more. Use President Donald Trump as Your vessel, and when You’re done, please keep the glory. We’ll be satisfied to see Your glory, Father.

“We’re satisfied to see You lifted high. We’re satisfied to hear the name of Jesus glorified on the streets of this nation. See what the Lord has done. What we have waited for has come to pass—see what the Lord has done.”

This newspaper earlier reported that William Kumuyi, the founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, participated in a praise and prayer session during President Trump’s Inaugural Prayer and Praise Convocation in Washington, D.C.

At the Inauguration Praise and Prayer Convocation, held at Greater New Hope Baptist Church and hosted by Jim Garlow’s Well Versed World ministry alongside Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, Mr Kumuyi challenged the American church and its leaders to embrace holiness and righteousness as essential steps toward renewal and revival.

In a video posted on Mr Perkins’ official YouTube page, Mr Kumuyi was seen leading the prayers during the gathering, which united faith leaders and believers in prayers for the nation and its incoming President.

Mr Kumuyi, the convener of the Global Crusade, prayed for God to grant Mr Trump wisdom, for unity within the church under his administration, and for the forthrightness to speak truth to power.

Watch Video Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

