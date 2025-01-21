Just 10 days after receiving a pardon from the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, a 27-year-old man, Adebayo Sunday, is facing fresh charges.

Mr Sunday, whose name appeared on the governor’s 24th December pardon list, was arraigned in an Osun State Magistrate Court for allegedly stealing a plasma television valued at N600,000.

The alleged theft occurred on 3 January 2025 in Osogbo. Mr Sunday was among 53 individuals granted clemency, with some having their death sentences commuted to pardons.

The charge sheet obtained by Premium Times, titled “The Commissioner of Police vs Adebayo Omisakin Sunday ‘M’ Age 27 years,” details the following accusation:

Count 1: That you, Adebayo Omisakin Sunday, on the 3rd day of January 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m. at Al-Medinat Area, Iludun, Osogbo, in the Osogbo Magisterial district, did break and enter the house of one Shittu Damilare and steal one plasma TV valued at the sum of N600,000, thereby committing an offense punishable under section 411 (1) (2) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The Police prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode added, “Count II: That you Adebayo Omisakin Sunday ‘M’ and on the same date, time, and place in the Aforementioned Magisterial District did Steal one Plasma TV valued at the sum of N600,000 only property of one Shittu Damilare ‘M’ and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under 390 (9) of Criminal Code Cap 34 Voi.ll laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, his application for bail was refused by the court, which adjourned the matter to 10 January.

But when the matter came up on January 10, Magistrate Adeyeba ordered that the suspect be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

