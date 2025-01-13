Twenty-four hours after rising singer Darkoo called out Peter Okoye of defunct P-Square, accusing him of sabotaging her song release, Mr P’s management team, One Management, has responded to the allegations.

In a statement dated 13 January and signed by Ayo Oke, Mr P’s management described Darkoo’s claims as “opportunistic” and “malicious,” accusing her of using the controversy to promote her music.

On Sunday, the British-Nigerian singer, in an X (formerly Twitter) post, accused Mr P of deliberately taking down her music video, ‘Focus on Me,’ to sabotage her.

The 23-year-old musician alleged that despite securing proper clearance for her new song, which sampled P-Square’s 2009 ‘Gimme Dat,’ Mr P allegedly demanded to be featured on the track and resorted to extreme measures when she did not comply.

Darkoo also alleged that Mr P had a personal vendetta against her for declining to feature him on a track. She accused him of sidelining his brothers, Jude and Paul Okoye, in the clearance process before “switching” on her after the song’s release.

She wrote, “Peter of P-Square took down my music video for six days to sabotage the song. Fortunately, the video is back now. He wanted to be featured in the song and even created his verse. He told me not to involve his brothers, Jude and Paul, who have helped resolve issues. But when the song dropped, Peter switched on me, causing problems because he wasn’t featured. Taking down my video wasn’t about copyright or contracts; it was because he didn’t get what he wanted. His actions hurt my fans, ruined my hard work, and wasted time and money. It’s sad and disappointing,” the ‘Favourite girl’ crooner stated.

One Management’s response

In an open letter released Monday, One Management refuted Darkoo’s claims and provided a detailed timeline of events. The management team accused Darkoo of failing to follow proper clearance procedures and misrepresenting the situation to gain public sympathy.

According to the statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Darkoo approached Mr P to assist in clearing her song, which sampled Gimme Dat. Mr P allegedly guided her through the necessary clearance and even shared his manager’s contact details to help facilitate the process.

“Our client, Mr P, has always supported younger artistes and was willing to assist Darkoo in navigating the clearance process,” the letter stated. “However, despite his guidance, Darkoo and her team failed to follow through and sought clearance from an unauthorised entity.”

The statement revealed that Darkoo’s team allegedly ignored multiple attempts by One Management to clarify the clearance process.

“Her team deliberately avoided communication with One Management and released the song and video without proper clearance. When confronted, they claimed the delay was due to ‘network issues in Nigeria,’” Peter’s management claimed.

Video takedown

The controversy peaked when Darkoo said her video was taken down on 2 January.

One Management explained that the takedown was necessary to prevent potential legal issues arising from the unauthorised clearance. They added that they gave Darkoo a 72-hour grace period to resolve the problem before initiating the takedown.

“The video was taken down to protect the rights of all stakeholders in P-Square and to address the flawed clearance obtained by Darkoo’s team,” the statement read. “Contrary to her claims, the decision was not motivated by personal vendettas or demands for a feature.

“We reached out to her team repeatedly to find a resolution. It was only after the video was released without proper clearance that we took action.”

Malicious intent

According to Mr P’s management, the issue was eventually resolved when Darkoo’s team agreed to execute a proper agreement that involved all P-Square stakeholders. They said they ensured the video was reinstated once the documents were signed.

One Management accused Darkoo of using the controversy to gain publicity for her music. They alleged that she misrepresented Mr P’s intentions and sought to exploit the supposed feud within P-Square.

“The matter was resolved professionally, with all parties executing a proper agreement. The video was reinstated promptly after this was achieved. Darkoo and her team sought to sensationalise a professional matter for clout. Her claims about Mr P demanding a feature and sabotaging her work are baseless and malicious,” the statement read.

The management team also clarified that Darkoo’s mention of a 50 per cent split was not a demand from Mr P but a misrepresentation by her team.

“At no point did Mr P demand a 50 per cent split or insist on being featured on the track. These claims are false and deliberately intended to malign his reputation. Our client has always prioritised professionalism and adherence to global standards. He remains committed to guiding younger artists and ensuring business is conducted transparently and ethically.”

